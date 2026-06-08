Dalmia Bharat Celebrates World Environment Day Through Community-Led Sustainability Initiatives at its Bengal Unit

Midnapore, 06 June, 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, Dalmia Bharat Ltd., one of India’s leading cement companies, observed World Environment Day 2026 at its Bengal Cement Works–Medinipur unit through a series of awareness and community engagement initiatives.

The programmes focused on promoting environmental awareness among young people and community members, encouraging sustainable practices such as biodiversity conservation, afforestation and responsible use of natural resources.Around 200 participants, including students and local community members, took part in the celebrations and pledged to contribute towards environmental conservation through responsible and sustainable practices.

The company also distributed 200 saplings among students of MGM High School, Godapiasal, and residents of Dangapara village, supporting efforts to enhance green cover and promote local biodiversity.Commenting on the occasion Mr. Deepak Kumar, Unit Head, Bengal Cement Works Said, “Environmental care is not just about protecting nature but it is about safeguarding the resources, ecosystems and communities that support our collective future. Clean air, water security, biodiversity and climate resilience are fundamental to sustainable development and the well-being of future generations. At Dalmia Bharat, we recognize that our responsibility extends beyond business operations and we are committed to creating long-term environmental and social value. World Environment Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm this commitment and inspire collective action towards building a greener, more sustainable future for all.”As a company committed to sustainable growth, Dalmia Bharat places environmental stewardship at the heart of its operations. Through initiatives focused on renewable energy adoption, carbon footprint reduction, biodiversity conservation, water positivity and green manufacturing practices, the company continues to drive meaningful progress towards its sustainability goals. About Dalmia Bharat Limited: Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India’s pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 54.7MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 12 states and 19 manufacturing units, Dalmia Bharat Limited prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement industry globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. Visit us at https://www.dalmiacement.com/