Dabur Accelerates Digital Transformation with Strategic Global Capability Centers

By Rajannya Purkait:-Reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready, digitally enabled and globally integrated enterprise, Dabur India Limited announced the establishment and scaling of strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

At the heart of this transformation is Dabur’s Information Technology Global Capability Center (IT GCC), which serves as a strategic hub powering the Company’s digital backbone. The IT GCC is enabling the creation of a resilient, scalable and intelligence-led technology ecosystem that supports Dabur’s growth ambitions in India and international markets.

Building on this strong digital core, Dabur is also establishing a Digital Marketing Global Capability Center, envisioned as a next-generation engine for marketing excellence. This center will redefine how Dabur connects with consumers by leveraging advanced marketing technologies, AI-driven intelligence and data-backed insights to deliver richer, more personalized and more meaningful consumer experiences.

Commenting on the initiative, Dabur India Limited Global Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohit Malhotra said, “At Dabur, we are reimagining our future through a sharp focus on digital, data and global capability building. The creation of our GCCs is not just about technology transformation, it is about building a more agile, intelligent and consumer-centric organization. These centers will enable us to scale innovation, strengthen execution excellence and bring global best practices into our operations, ensuring that we remain competitive and future-ready in an increasingly dynamic business environment.”

The IT GCC brings together enterprise technology, digital and data capabilities, business transformation, and strategic planning into one integrated engine. It strengthens cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, enables smarter decisions through analytics and Generative AI, and accelerates enterprise-wide modernization. At the same time, it improves governance and execution discipline.

The Digital Marketing GCC, on the other hand, is building in-house MarTech capabilities powered by AI, data, and automation to make marketing faster, sharper, and more effective. From audience segmentation and content intelligence to unified dashboards and real-time performance tracking, it enables smarter, insight-led decisions. By creating scalable content hubs and standardized playbooks, it ensures consistent execution while driving higher marketing ROI, faster innovation, and seamless collaboration across markets.

“Together, these Global Capability Centers represent a strategic shift in how Dabur is building for the future, combining technology, data and creativity to unlock new efficiencies, deepen consumer engagement and drive sustainable growth. As we continue to expand our presence across geographies, this shift marks a significant step towards creating a more agile, innovation-led and globally benchmarked organization,” Dabur India Limited Global Chief Information Officer Mr. Manas Mehra said.

About Dabur India Limited: Dabur India Limited is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 141 years, today 8 out of every 10 Indian households use at least one Dabur product which is a testament to the trust we have built over generations. Our portfolio today includes four ₹1,000 crore brands, alongside three ₹500 crore brands and 16 brands in the ₹100-500 crore range. Today, Dabur is the 3rd most distributed FMCG company with 8.5 million retail outlets reach.