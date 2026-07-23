Acer, Intel and Infinity Learn Introduce India’s First Integrated Ecosystem for NEET CBT Readiness

By Shalini Saha: As NEET transitions to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from 2027, Global Technology leaders Acer and Intel, along with Infinity Learn, one of India’s leading learning platforms for competitive exam preparation, an initiative of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, have come together to create India’s first integrated NEET Ready Ecosystem. As the first outcome of this collaboration, Acer, Intel and Infinity Learn unveiled India’s First NEET Ready Laptop, equipping students with the technology, learning ecosystem and digital confidence required for the transition to NEET CBT.

The collaboration brings together Acer’s trusted Aspire series laptops, Intel’s advanced computing technologies and Infinity Learn’s AI-powered NEET preparation ecosystem, creating a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses one of India’s emerging education challenges: ensuring every student is digitally ready for high-stakes computer-based examinations.

Preparing India for the NEET CBT EraEvery year, more than 22 lakh students appear for NEET, India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination. With the shift to Computer-Based Testing (CBT), preparing for the exam will now require both academic excellence and digital confidence.

With nearly 70% of NEET aspirants coming from Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural India, access to personal computing devices remains uneven. As students prepare for the shift to CBT, this partnership brings together trusted technology and proven NEET expertise to help them build confidence in both learning and digital test-taking.

Designed to support student success in the transition to NEET CBT from 2027, the offering features Acer Aspire laptopspowered by Intel processors, delivering the performance and capabilities students need for learning, practice and computer-based examinations pre-loaded with Infinity Learn’s comprehensive NEET preparation ecosystem. Built as an all-in-one learning solution, it comes pre-loaded with Infinity Learn’s comprehensive NEET preparation materials allowing students to prepare confidently for the future of competitive examinations.

The integrated platform includes the Infinity Learn app, AI Mentor AINA, LIVE and recorded classes, curated study material, chapter-wise adaptive practice, mock tests and test series, detailed performance analytics with personalized improvement recommendations, and a NEET CBT simulation experience that closely replicates the expected examination environment.

Sushma Boppana, CEO & Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions & Founder, Infinity Learn, said: “For decades, NEET aspirants have prepared for a pen-and-paper examination. The transition to Computer-Based Testing marks a defining shift in India’s competitive exam landscape, making digital readiness as important as academic preparation. At Sri Chaitanya and Infinity Learn, we believe preparing students for the future means equipping them with both academic excellence and digital confidence. As educators, it is our responsibility to help students embrace this change, and we’re delighted to partner with Acer and Intel, who share our vision. Together, we are combining trusted technology, AI-powered learning and our proven NEET expertise to build a comprehensive CBT readiness ecosystem, ensuring every aspirant has the access, skills and confidence to succeed.”

Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said: “At Acer, we believe technology has the power to transform learning and unlock opportunities for millions of students. As competitive examinations increasingly move towards digital formats, access to the right technology & device becomes crucial to student success. Through this exceptional collaboration with Intel and Infinity Learn, we are enabling students with a reliable Intel-powered Acer Aspire laptop bundled with a comprehensive NEET preparation ecosystem that supports learning, assessment and continuous improvement. Together, we aim to equip students with both the technology and study material needed to excel in the next generation of competitive examinations.”

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, “India has spent decades improving access to quality education. The next challenge is ensuring equal access to digital examination readiness. This collaboration brings together trusted personalized learning and proven academic outcomes into one integrated ecosystem. Our vision is simple—to ensure that talent, not access to technology, determines who succeeds in NEET 2027. We believe this is the beginning of an entirely new category where computing devices are designed around learner outcomes rather than hardware specifications.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director, Intel APJ Region said: “As learning becomes increasingly digital, students need more than just access to technology; they need fast, reliable devices that can keep pace with their ambitions. Intel-powered PCs are designed to deliver the performance, responsiveness and reliability students need for AI-assisted learning and immersive educational experiences. Together with Acer and Infinity Learn, we’re helping build an ecosystem that prepares students for the future of competitive examinations.”

The integrated NEET CBT simulation enables students to experience exam-like conditions, timed assessments, performance benchmarking and personalized analytics, helping them build familiarity and confidence well before examination day. Together, Acer, Intel and Infinity Learn are helping students build both digital confidence and academic readiness through a complete computing and learning ecosystem designed for the future of competitive examinations. Available exclusively on Flipkart with EMIs starting at just ₹2,500 per month, the solution makes digital readiness and high-quality NEET preparation more accessible to aspiring medical students across India.

About Acer: Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Infinity Learn: Infinity Learn is one of India’s leading digital learning platforms supporting students across K–12 and competitive exam preparation, including JEE and NEET. Built around how students learn, the platform focuses on conceptual clarity, personalised guidance, and continuous support beyond classrooms.

Infinity Learn is an initiative by Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, one of India’s most respected educational institutions with four decades of legacy in nurturing top-performing students. This strong academic foundation, combined with technology-driven learning, enables Infinity Learn to serve over a million paid subscribers across India. The platform is committed to helping students learn smarter, think deeper, and build confidence, preparing them not just for exams, but for life.