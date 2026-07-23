Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Indian railways launches 4 new trains; Check routes

Passengers heading to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar have more travel options now. Indian Railways has launched four new trains in the Jammu division, including Vande Bharat Express services connecting Jammu Tawi-Srinagar and Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/good-news-for-vaishno-devi-pilgrims-indian-railways-launches-new-trains-check-routes-jammu-and-kashmir-8482287/ Copy









Indian railways has launched 4 new trains for the devotees travelling to Vaishno Devi. Representational Image





Travellers visiting Mata Vaishno Devi or Srinagar can now look forward to better connectivity, with Indian Railways introducing new train services in the Jammu division.

The expansion is set to benefit passengers, pilgrims and tourists by offering more train options. It also brings high-speed Vande Bharat Express services, reducing travel time and improving convenience.

New train services to begin

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways will introduce four pairs of new trains in the Jammu division in 2025–26. The services, rolled out between June 2025 and March 2026, are aimed at catering to increasing passenger demand in the region.

Passengers will get direct benefit from these trains

The railway expansion also features two Vande Bharat Express services, connecting Jammu Tawi with Srinagar and Amritsar with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Railways has also launched the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Budgam Express, further strengthening connectivity in the region. The new services have made commuting between Jammu, Katra, Srinagar and nearby areas easier than before.

Also Read | Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Special train to run between Jammu and Haridwar THIS day | Check details

More than 170 trains are operational, connectivity strengthened

The launch of new trains has taken the total number of services in the Jammu division to over 170, strengthening rail links between Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. According to the Railways, the services will make travel easier for residents, pilgrims, tourists and other passengers.

How many train services are available at which station?

The number of train services at major railway stations of Jammu division has also increased significantly.

At present, 114 train services are available at Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

46 train services are operating from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station.

Currently, 19 train services are running at Budgam railway station.

The Jammu Division, which was formed in January 2025 as the 70th division of Indian Railways, has seen continuous expansion of train services since its inception. With the addition of modern trains like the Vande Bharat Express, rail connectivity in the region has improved significantly, offering passengers quicker and more convenient journeys.

Also Read | Big news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route changed; Check stoppages, timings

Devotees, tourists and local people will get huge benefits

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement in the Lok Sabha, the new services have been introduced keeping in mind passenger requirements at stations like Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Udhampur, Banihal, Srinagar and Budgam. These trains will improve travel facilities for pilgrims, tourists and residents while enhancing Jammu and Kashmir’s connectivity with the rest of India.