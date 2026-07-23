Zee 24 Ghanta Showcases Bengali Excellence and India–UK Cultural Connect Through a Two-Part Special on London Mahotsav 2026

By Shalini Saha, July 23rd, 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to taking Bengal’s stories to a global audience, Zee 24 Ghanta showcased two landmark events in London through a special two-part telecast. The channel brought viewers exclusive coverage of the Bengal British Icon Awards held at the British Parliament, London, celebrating outstanding achievements of the Bengali community, and London Mahotsav 2026, hosted at the SattavisPatidar Centre, Wembley, London. Held in June 2026, the two-day London Mahotsav welcomed more than 3,500 visitors and brought together artists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, academicians, authors and members of the Bengali diaspora under one roof.

As the Associate Media Partner, Zee 24 Ghanta played a pivotal role in showcasing the festival’s key moments, highlighting cultural excellence, entrepreneurial success and meaningful conversations around West Bengal’s growing global presence.

The first episode featured the Bengal British Icon Awards held at the British Parliament, London, and London Mahotsav 2026 at the SattavisPatidar Centre, Wembley, London, recognising organisations that have made notable contributions across business, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship. The awardees included Sister Nivedita University, KeoKarpin, University of Engineering & Management (IEM-UEM Group), Go Everywhere Tours & Travels, UVClad HPL Sheets and The Roy’s Homoeopathia. The awards celebrated organisations that continue to strengthen Bengal’s identity on the global stage. The programme also featured exclusive conversations with the award recipients, offering viewers insights into their entrepreneurial journeys, achievements and contributions across diverse sectors.

The second episode centred around an engaging panel discussion exploring West Bengal’s evolving business landscape and its growing potential as an investment destination. Moderated by Pew Roy, Deputy Editor, Zee 24 Ghanta, the session brought together entrepreneurs, academicians and industry leaders, including Mr. Kaushik Sarkar, Deputy Director, Techno India Group (Sister Nivedita University); Mr. Sombuddha Ghosh, Director, Go Everywhere Tours & Travels; Prof.Dr.SatyajitChakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group and Vice Chancellor, UEM Kolkata; Mr. PradipSukul, General Manager – Sales, Deys Medical Stores Pvt. Ltd.; Dr.Chinmoy Roy, The Roy’s Homoeopathia; and Mr. AshmonKumaar, Managing Director & Founder, Shreenath Global. The discussion explored emerging opportunities across entrepreneurship, education, tourism and industry, while highlighting the importance of policy reforms, infrastructure development, digital transformation and stronger India–UK business collaboration in unlocking West Bengal’s growth potential.

The panellists discussed the importance of policy reforms, infrastructure development, digital transformation and skill development in strengthening the state’s competitiveness, while highlighting the expanding scope for India–UK business collaboration. The discussion was further enriched by the participation of distinguished dignitaries including Mr. Virendra Sharma, Former Member of Parliament, UK; Cllr. Amer Agha, Mayor of Brent; Cllr. Yogesh Teli, Mayor of Harrow; and Mrs. NeelaTeli, Mayoress of Harrow.

Speaking on the initiative, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Powerful storytelling has the ability to strengthen cultural understanding and create meaningful global connections. London Mahotsav is a wonderful example of how culture can become a bridge between nations while opening new avenues for dialogue, collaboration and economic engagement. Through Zee 24 Ghanta, we are proud to showcase Bengal’s achievements on an international platform and contribute to the growing people-to-people and business ties between India and the United Kingdom.”

Commenting on the special programme, Pew Roy, Deputy Editor, Zee 24 Ghanta, said, “London Mahotsav was much more than a cultural celebration – it brought together stories of achievement, entrepreneurship and community that reflect the aspirations of Bengalis across the world. Through this two-part special, we wanted viewers to experience not only the vibrant spirit of the festival but also the meaningful conversations around Bengal’s growing global footprint and future opportunities.”

London Mahotsav 2026 celebrated Bengali heritage through music, theatre, cuisine, literature and community engagement, while also creating a platform for recognising excellence and fostering conversations around business, innovation and cross-border partnerships.

With initiatives such as London Mahotsav, Zee 24 Ghanta continues to strengthen its commitment to taking Bengal’s stories beyond geographical boundaries, celebrating its people, culture and achievements while building stronger cultural and economic connections between India and the world.

About ZEE Media Corporation Limited: ZEE Media Corporation Limited is one of India’s leading media companies, with a strong presence across national and regional news genres. The network operates 19 news channels and reaches over 555+ million viewers through its linear properties.