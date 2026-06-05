Mystery, Masks & a Grand Reveal: hoichoi Studios Unveils the Cast of The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra

By Shalini Saha :- Bengal’s beloved detective returns to cinemas this Durga Puja with his most ambitious adventure yet

In a spectacle befitting Bengal’s most unconventional detective, hoichoi Studios on Friday unveiled the cast of The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra through an immersive and theatrical reveal event that brought together mystery, culture and intrigue in true Eken style.

Produced by hoichoi Studios, The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra will see Anirban Chakrabarti reprise his iconic role as Eken Babu, alongside franchise regulars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Bapi and Somak Ghosh as Pramatha. Joining the Eken universe this time are Ritwick Chakraborty, Raima Sen, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Arna Mukhopadhyay and Subrat Dutta , bringing together an exciting ensemble for what promises to be the biggest Eken film yet.

The event was graced by Anirban Chakrabarti, Ritwick Chakraborty, Raima Sen, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Subrat Dutta, Arna Mukhopadhyay and director Joydeep Mukherjee, who collectively introduced audiences to the next cinematic chapter of the beloved franchise, slated for release during Durga Puja 2026.

The evening’s centrepiece was a unique cast reveal that blended elements of performance and mystery. Members of the cast appeared wearing specially crafted faced masks — inspired by Kerala’s rich classical art forms and cultural heritage. As anticipation built across the room, the masks were removed one by one, dramatically revealing the cast and offering the first glimpse into the world of The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, based on a story by Late Sujan Dasgupta and written by Padmanabha Dasgupta , the film unfolds against the lush and visually stunning backdrop of Kerala. Combining mystery, suspense, action, adventure and humour, the story will see Eken Babu drawn into a high-stakes investigation unlike anything he has encountered before.

Speaking at the event, Anirban Chakrabarti said, “The love that audiences have shown Eken Babu over the years has been truly special. Every film has allowed us to explore a new dimension of the character, but this story is bigger, more adventurous and more ambitious than ever before. I am excited for audiences to join Eken on this journey and discover a completely new world with him.”

Director Joydeep Mukherjee added, “We wanted the reveal event itself to reflect the spirit of the film — mysterious, engaging and entertaining. Kerala plays a very important role in the narrative, and today’s unveiling was our way of offering audiences a first glimpse into that world. While the film retains the humour and warmth associated with Eken Babu, it also expands the scale of the franchise significantly.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in August 2026, with extensive shooting planned across Kerala. As hidden clues emerge, conspiracies deepen and danger closes in, The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra promises to take audiences on Eken Babu’s most thrilling and ambitious adventure, yet when it arrives in cinemas this Durga Puja.