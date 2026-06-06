The Times of Bengal

IND vs AFG 2026 Live Streaming Info, One-off Test: When, Where, How to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

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IND vs AFG 2026 One-off Test Live: Shubman Gill’s Team India will look to return to winning ways in the longest format of the game as they face minnows Afghanistan in one-off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, from Saturday.

Published: June 6, 2026, 7:00 AM IST






India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will begin in Multanpur on Saturday. (Image: AI)






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