Weather Update today, 06 June 2026: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand and THESE states; IMD predicts downpour in Odisha in...

Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur recorded a day temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Angul at 41.1 degrees Celsius.





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IMD Weather Update Today (PTI Image)





New Delhi: The Dehradun meteorological centre has issued a weather warning for Uttarakhand, forecasting heavy rainfall across the hills and the plains over the next three days. Rohit Thapliyal, a scientist at the centre, said parts of Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, and Bageshwar districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and hail, accompanied by strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Owing to this, the MeT department issued a yellow alert for other mountainous regions and plain districts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The intensity of the weather system is expected to shift from Saturday, with light to moderate rainfall projected for a few places in the hilly regions and at isolated locations across the plains, Thapliyal said, adding that weather activity is forecast to subside from June 7.

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Between June 7 and June 9, overall rainfall is expected to decrease across the state. However, isolated parts of the upper hilly districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar, may continue to receive light to moderate showers.

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

Among the places that recorded the highest rainfall, Kasauli received 33 mm of rain, followed by Shimla 32.8 mm, Neri 22 mm, Sundernagar 19.8 mm, Solan 16.8 mm, Bharmaur 14 mm, Kufri 13 mm, Manali 8 mm and Keylong 5 mm. The Shimla Met office has issued a yellow warning, predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour at isolated places in three districts — Chamba, Kangra and Mandi — on Saturday.

IMD forecasts rain in Odisha for four days

Parts of Odisha sizzled in extreme heat on Friday, with eight places, including Bhubaneswar, registering day temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting thunderstorm and rain for the next four days. Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur recorded a day temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Angul at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department said hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh on June 6.

However, thunderstorms along with lightning are expected in Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Gajapati districts.

(With PTI Inputs)