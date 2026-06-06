Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: Shreyas Iyer to be named CAPTAIN, will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi…

The BCCI senior selection committe will meet to announce the squads for T20I series vs Ireland and England as well as Asian Games 2026 and also reveal the new Indian captain replacing Suryakumar Yadav.





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Team India T20I squad will be selected in Mumbai on Saturday. (Image: AI)





Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to meet in Mumbai on Saturday morning to pick T20I squads for the tour of Ireland and England followed by Asian Games 2026 in Japan in September. The biggest talking point in the selection meeting will be the appointment of Shreyas Iyer as India’s newest T20I captain replacing T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

Suryakumar Yadav is not only set to be sacked as captain but he is also likely to be dropped altogether from the T20I squad due to poor form with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2026 and the IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians. Iyer is likely to find his place in the T20 squad in place of Suryakumar Yadav after being ignored for T20 World Cup 2026.

The other major debate will be weather 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally get his maiden call-up to the senior men’s team for a potential international debut. Sooryavanshi has become eligible to play for Team India after turning 15 years of age in March this year.

The Rajasthan Royals opener set the IPL 2026 season on fire and became the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap with 776 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 237.3. The selectors will be picking T20I squads for two-match series vs Ireland starting on June 26, five-match series against England in July followed by Asian Games 2026 in Japan in September.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will be addressing the media at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai from 1pm IST onwards on Saturday.

Check out Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live updates HERE –