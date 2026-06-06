Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan’s sports drama overtakes Game Changer in two days, enters Rs 150 crore club

After a promising start at the box office, Peddi witnessed a noticeable dip in collections on its second day. However, the Ram Charan-led sports drama maintained enough momentum globally to achieve a significant milestone within just two days of release.





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Peddi box office day 2 (PC: IMDb)





Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi may have witnessed a significant drop in collections on its second day, but the film continues to perform strongly at the box office overall. After opening to massive numbers on Day 1, the sports drama saw earnings slow down on Friday. Even so, the film managed to achieve a major milestone by crossing the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide within just two days of release. The strong start has reinforced the film’s status as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year and has also helped it outperform several recent big-ticket releases at the same stage of their box office run.

How much did Peddi earn on Day 2?

According to trade estimates, Peddi collected approximately Rs 26.90 crore net in India on its second day. While the number remains impressive, it represents a decline of nearly 47.3 percent from its opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore net. The film recorded these earnings across 10,113 shows nationwide.

Despite the drop, the overall domestic total remains strong. After two days in theatres, Peddi has accumulated Rs 96.40 crore net in India. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 114.49 crore, placing the film just a step away from the Rs 100 crore net milestone domestically.

What is Peddi’s worldwide collection after two days?

The film has also maintained solid momentum overseas. On Day 2, Peddi earned around Rs 8 crore gross from international markets. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 36 crore. Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 150.49 crore. Achieving this milestone within two days highlights the strong anticipation surrounding the film and Ram Charan’s popularity among audiences both in India and abroad.

Which markets are driving the film’s success?

As expected, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to be the biggest contributors to the film’s box office performance. Together, the two states generated around Rs 25 crore gross on Day 2 alone.

Other markets also added to the overall tally. Karnataka contributed approximately Rs 3.23 crore gross, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 70 lakh. Kerala brought in around Rs 7 lakh, and the rest of India contributed nearly Rs 3 crore gross. The numbers clearly show that the Telugu market remains the backbone of Peddi’s strong theatrical run.

How was the film’s occupancy on Day 2?

The Telugu version continued to attract audiences and registered an overall occupancy of 48.81 percent on Day 2. The film opened with 29.85 percent occupancy during morning shows before witnessing steady growth throughout the day. Afternoon shows recorded 48.15 percent, evening shows climbed to 57.08 percent, and night shows reached 60.15 percent, indicating stronger audience turnout later in the day.

The Kannada version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.04 percent, while the Tamil version posted 19.80 percent occupancy. Although the dubbed versions remained comparatively lower, the Telugu version’s strong performance ensured that the film maintained healthy collections across most circuits.

Has Peddi already crossed Game Changer?

Interestingly, Peddi has already moved ahead of Ram Charan’s previous release Game Changer by a considerable margin at the same stage. On Day 2, Game Changer had earned Rs 21.60 crore net and had reached Rs 72.60 crore India net with a worldwide gross total of Rs 108.79 crore. In comparison, Peddi has already collected Rs 96.40 crore India net and Rs 150.49 crore worldwide gross within just two days. The gap highlights the stronger opening response received by Peddi and its ability to surpass the early box office performance of Ram Charan’s previous film with ease.

What is Peddi about?

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The sports drama follows the journey of a spirited villager who uses sports to unite his community and defend its pride against powerful rivals. Alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye in key roles. With the weekend now underway, all eyes are on whether the film can sustain its momentum and continue its march toward the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone.