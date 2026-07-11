Alia Bhatt Maahi Ve performance for besti Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at her pre wedding bash goes viral Check dance video

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash after performing to Maahi Ve. The heartwarming dance video has gone viral, with fans praising the actress for making her best friend’s big day even more special.





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Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (PC: Instagram)





Alia Bhatt knows how to make every celebration memorable, especially when it comes to her closest friends. The actress is currently busy in the pre-wedding festivities of her childhood friend, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and one particular moment from the celebrations has taken over social media. A video of Alia dancing to the popular Bollywood track Maahi Ve has gone viral, leaving fans smiling. Dressed in a beautiful purple traditional outfit and surrounded by close friends and family members, the actress appeared completely immersed in the performance. The clip has quickly become one of the most loved moments from the wedding, with fans calling it heartfelt and full of warmth.

While celebrity weddings often make headlines for their glamorous guest list and designer outfits, it was Alia’s heartfelt gesture for her best friend that truly stood out. Here’s a look at the viral moment and how fans have reacted to it.

Alia Bhatt dance to ‘Maahi Ve’ Akansha Ranjan’s pre-wedding bash

The viral video shows Alia Bhatt performing to Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho, a song that has long been a favourite at Indian weddings. Smiling throughout the performance, the actress looked completely at ease as she danced for the bride in front of guests.

The performance wasn’t about any big choreography or grand stage effects. Instead, it reflected the joy of celebrating a close friend’s special day. The perfect choice of song added to the moment, making it even more meaningful for everyone present.

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with fans praising Alia for keeping the performance simple, elegant, and personal.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan’s childhood friendship

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been close friends since childhood and are often seen together at family celebrations, holidays, and film industry events. Over the years, the two have frequently shared glimpses of their friendship on social media, making them one of Bollywood’s most-loved celebrity bestie duos.

Whether it’s celebrating birthdays, taking holidays together or cheering each other on professionally, the two have always maintained a close bond.

Fans shower love on viral video

As the clip spread across social media, fans filled the comments section with heart emojis and messages praising Alia’s sweet gesture. Many loving the video from the wedding celebrations, saying it perfectly captured the happiness of celebrating with close friends.

The actress has often spoken about valuing her friendships despite her busy schedule, and this latest viral video has once again reminded fans why those relationships continue to resonate with people.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to marry on July 11, 2026, in Mumbai, followed by a private reception on July 12, 2026.