Flipkart Minutes crosses 1,000 Micro Fulfilment Centers in under two years

Flipkart Minutes, the quick commerce offering from Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has scaled to 1,000 micro fulfilment centers across 130+ cities and 8,000+ pincodes, a milestone achieved in under two years since its August 2024 launch. Orders on the platform have grown 5X since the network expansion. This growth is being powered by two forces shaping the next phase of quick commerce in India: Gen Z consumers adopting quick commerce as a high-frequency shopping habit, and Bharat markets where Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have recorded 42X scale compared to last year, as quick commerce transitions from an urban convenience into a mainstream retail channel across the country.



Hemant Badri, SVP and Head, Supply Chain, AI Transformation, New Business, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group said, “Reaching 1,000 micro fulfilment centres is an important milestone in our journey, but more importantly, it reflects how consumer adoption of quick commerce is evolving across India. We are seeing strong momentum across Bharat, reinforcing our belief that the next phase of quick commerce growth will be driven by deeper reach, wider selection, and greater accessibility. Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets have recorded 42X scale compared to last year, and we have brought 90 new cities into the Flipkart Minutes network. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on building the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to create long-term value for customers, brands, sellers, farmers, and delivery partners.”



Kunal Gupta, SVP, Head of Flipkart Minutes, said, “What began as a way to fulfil everyday essentials has evolved into a fundamentally new shopping habit for millions of Indians. Customers are not just ordering more; they are ordering differently. Average order value of fruits and vegetables increased by 30%, repeat purchases are up, and demand is spreading well beyond grocery into electronics, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Order volumes have grown 5X since last year. Beyond the infrastructure, this milestone is about redefining convenience for millions of Indian households across the country.”



Bharat Is Driving the Next Wave of Quick Commerce Growth

Over the past year, Flipkart Minutes expanded into 90+ new cities, with strong demand momentum emerging from markets such as Ambala, Arrah, Bokaro, Darbhanga, Jorhat, Ongole, Purnia, Saharsa, and Tenali. Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets have recorded massive growth with 42X scale as compared to last year. This dual momentum: depth in metros and rapid acceleration in emerging markets, reflects a platform scaling reach and adoption simultaneously rather than trading one for the other.



Gen Z Leading a New Kind of Quick Commerce Behaviour

Gen Z has emerged as Flipkart Minutes fastest-growing cohort and already contributes to 40%+ of the overall customer base, buying across daily essentials and new categories with high frequency and growing loyalty. This generation is approaching quick commerce differently, not just as a grocery top-up but as an on-demand shopping habit that spans beauty, electronics, wellness, and lifestyle. Their engagement is reshaping what quick commerce looks like at scale, pulling the category well beyond its grocery origins.



From Grocery to Gadgets: Expanding What Consumers Buy

Consumer engagement on Flipkart Minutes has deepened alongside the platform’s category expansion. The average order value of fruits and vegetables grew 30%, while repeat purchases increased by over 20%, with demand across 120+ additional categories across electronics, beauty and wellness reflecting growing adoption as consumers increasingly turn to Flipkart Minutes across more occasions and needs.



500+ D2C Brands, 3,000+ Farmers, Jobs creation at scale

Flipkart Minutes has generated employment at scale with opportunities across sourcing, warehousing, operations, and last-mile delivery. The platform works with close to 500 D2C brands, enabling them to access hyperlocal demand and reach new customer segments across the country. Through its Samarth Krishi programme, Flipkart Minutes has empowered 3,000+ farmers via Farmer Produce Organizations (FPO) and farm-to-door fulfillment, connecting agricultural producers directly to consumer markets and strengthening supply chain transparency across the value chain.



Greener Deliveries at Scale

Flipkart doubled its electric vehicle fleet in a year, powering over 10% green deliveries. Twenty percent of customers opted for reusable bags during this period. Combined with route optimization and operational efficiencies, these initiatives are reducing the environmental footprint of quick commerce delivery as the network continues to scale.