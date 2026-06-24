Rare Neurological Emergency Behind Teenager’s Breathing Failure Identified and Successfully Treated at Manipal Hospital Broadway

A sudden episode of severe breathing difficulty in a teenage girl from Jharkhand initially appeared to be a case of a serious respiratory infection. However, when her condition worsened rapidly despite treatment, doctors at Manipal Hospital Broadway looked beyond the obvious and identified a rare neurological emergency, Myasthenia Gravis leading to Myasthenic Crisis, a condition where weakness of the muscles can severely affect breathing. With timely diagnosis and coordinated intervention by Dr. Debraj Jash, Director – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata, and Dr. Vaibhab Seth, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital Broadway, the patient was successfully treated and recovered, highlighting the importance of early recognition and a multidisciplinary approach in managing complex medical emergencies.

The girl was referred to Manipal Hospital Broadway from a railway hospital in the month of May with acute respiratory distress. Her initial symptoms, along with CT scan findings, suggested pneumonia, and she was started on intravenous antibiotics for a suspected severe lung infection. However, within a few hours, her breathing difficulty increased significantly, leading to respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilation support. During further evaluation, doctors observed that the severity of her breathing problem did not completely match the lung findings seen in her scans. While the CT scan did not show extensive lung damage, the patient’s condition was rapidly deteriorating. This difference between the test results and her clinical condition prompted the medical team to investigate other possible causes.

A detailed assessment revealed significant muscle weakness, including reduced ability to move, raising suspicion of an underlying neuromuscular disorder. The team evaluated her for conditions including Myasthenia Gravis and Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Further investigations confirmed that she was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis with Myasthenic Crisis, which is a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the communication between nerves and muscles. In this condition, the body’s immune system mistakenly interferes with the signals that nerves send to muscles, causing weakness that can worsen with activity and improve with rest. While many patients experience symptoms such as drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, or weakness in the limbs, in severe cases the muscles responsible for breathing can also become weak. This can result in Myasthenic Crisis, a life-threatening condition that may lead to sudden respiratory failure and require intensive care support.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Debraj Jash, said, “The patient came with severe respiratory distress, and the initial presentation was very similar to pneumonia. However, her rapid deterioration and the mismatch between her CT findings and clinical condition made us consider other possible causes. In cases where respiratory failure cannot be fully explained by lung-related problems, it is important to evaluate neurological conditions as well, as the breathing muscles can also be affected. Early suspicion and teamwork between different specialties helped us manage this challenging case effectively.”

Following the diagnosis, the patient was immediately started on intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, along with intensive monitoring and supportive care. Under the continuous supervision of the Pulmonology, Neurology, and Critical Care teams, she gradually improved, regained muscle strength, was successfully weaned off mechanical ventilation, and was discharged in a stable condition after 21 days of hospital stay.

Adding further, Dr. Vaibhab Seth, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital Broadway, said, “Myasthenic Crisis is a severe and potentially life-threatening complication of Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder where the communication between nerves and muscles becomes impaired, leading to weakness of voluntary muscles. During a Myasthenic Crisis, the weakness can suddenly worsen and affect the muscles responsible for breathing, causing respiratory failure and the need for ventilatory support. In this case, the major challenge was that the patient’s first and most severe symptom was respiratory distress rather than typical neurological signs. Identifying the condition early and starting appropriate treatment within a short period played a key role in ensuring a positive outcome.”

Doctors at Manipal Hospital Broadway emphasized that unexplained respiratory failure should not always be attributed only to lung-related conditions. When a patient’s symptoms do not fully align with initial investigations, considering alternative diagnoses, including neurological disorders, can be crucial. Early diagnosis, timely treatment, and collaboration among multiple medical specialties remain essential in saving lives in rare and critical conditions like Myasthenic Crisis.