CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI launched Eastern India’s first dedicated Foot Care Clinic and only the third such specialised clinic in the country. Led by Dr. Anupam Golash, Consultant – Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, the clinic will offer comprehensive care for patients with diabetic foot complications, focusing on early intervention, limb salvage, advanced wound management, and prevention of amputations.

India is home to one of the largest populations of people living with diabetes, making diabetic foot ulcers an increasingly significant healthcare challenge. Often overlooked, diabetic foot ulcers can lead to severe infections, prolonged hospitalisation, disability, and in many cases, lower-limb amputations. Studies have shown that patients undergoing major amputations face significantly higher mortality risks within the following years, highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking about the need for the clinic, Dr. Anupam Golash said, “Diabetic foot ulcers are not just wounds; they are indicators of a much larger underlying disease burden. Early detection and treatment can help prevent complications, preserve mobility, and significantly improve quality of life. Unfortunately, many patients seek treatment only after the condition has progressed to an advanced stage.”

The clinic will bring together a multidisciplinary team comprising diabetologists, plastic and reconstructive surgeons, vascular specialists, interventional radiologists, wound care experts, nursing teams, physiotherapists, and rehabilitation specialists. This integrated approach will ensure patients receive end-to-end care, from diabetes control and vascular assessment to wound healing, rehabilitation, and long-term prevention.

A key objective of the clinic will be to create greater awareness around diabetic foot health. Many patients with diabetes develop neuropathy, leading to reduced sensation in their feet, making them vulnerable to unnoticed injuries, burns, infections, and ulcers. Lack of awareness and delayed intervention often contribute to disease progression and avoidable amputations.

According to Dr. Golash, diabetic foot care requires continuous monitoring and preventive care. Patients must be educated about daily foot inspection, proper footwear, avoiding barefoot walking, and seeking timely medical attention for even minor foot injuries. The clinic will therefore place a strong emphasis on patient education and preventive care alongside clinical treatment.

The need for such a dedicated facility is particularly relevant in Eastern India, where access to specialised diabetic foot care remains limited despite a growing burden of diabetes. Patients from West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, and the North-East often face challenges in accessing comprehensive, multidisciplinary treatment for diabetic foot complications.

With the launch of this dedicated clinic, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI aims to address a critical healthcare gap in the region, strengthen awareness around diabetic foot care, reduce preventable amputations, and improve long-term outcomes for patients living with diabetes.

About CMRI

CK Birla Hospital, CMRI stands as a distinguished NABH accredited multi-specialty hospital established in 1969 in Kolkata. With 440 beds, CMRI is committed to delivering top-notch medical care to all segments of society. Team ENT that has been at the fore front of introducing state of art treatment options for ENT problems to Eastern India and are now partnering with the Neurosurgical, Maxillofacial, Plastic and Robotic surgery teams to enable removal of complex brain tumours through the nose and ear as also to provide scarless robotic thyroid surgery and complex reconstructive solutions to head and neck cancers.

About the CKA Birla Group

The CKA Birla Group, is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion dollar revenue. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare.