Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets CBFC green signal after 7-month delay; makers confirm release on...

Jana Nayagan has finally cleared its long-pending certification process, with the makers announcing the film’s official release date. The update comes after a seven-month delay that kept fans waiting.





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Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan finally gets CBFC clearance (PC: Twitter)





After months of uncertainty and repeated delays, there is finally good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans. Jana Nayagan has officially received its CBFC certification, clearing the final hurdle before its theatrical release. The much-awaited film had remained stuck in the certification process for nearly seven months, leading to legal proceedings and widespread speculation. With the censor formalities now complete, the makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 24, marking Vijay‘s final film before stepping away from acting to focus on his political career as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan finally clears CBFC certification

The long wait for Jana Nayagan has finally come to an end. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the film an ‘A’ certificate, allowing the makers to proceed with its theatrical release. In a conversation with Indian Express, Suprith Mohan, Business Head and Producer at KVN Productions, confirmed that the certification process has been completed. He also announced that the film will release worldwide on July 24.

The certification brings relief not only to the production team but also to fans who had been waiting for an official update after months of uncertainty. The confirmation has put an end to speculation surrounding the film’s release date.

Why was the film delayed for seven months?

Jana Nayagan was originally planned as a Pongal release and was expected to hit theatres on January 9. The makers submitted the film to the CBFC on December 19, 2025, expecting the usual certification timeline. However, the examining committee reportedly suggested several modifications. Although the production team made the required changes and resubmitted the film, the certification process failed to move forward.

As the delay continued for months, KVN Productions approached the High Court seeking intervention, arguing that the prolonged certification process had affected the film’s release plans. Despite the legal proceedings, the issue remained unresolved for several months before finally reaching its conclusion this week.

Piracy leak created another major setback for Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film

While the film was waiting for certification, another unexpected controversy emerged. In April, an unfinished high-definition version of Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its official release. The leak led to a police investigation and multiple arrests, including a freelance film editor. During court proceedings, Tamil Nadu Police reportedly informed the Madras High Court that the pirated copy had been viewed nearly 1.2 crore times before authorities managed to block access on piracy platforms.

The early celebration for Jana Nayagan

Even before the official confirmation, several overseas distributors had begun preparing for the film’s release. Industry reports suggested that international distributors were informed in advance so they could reserve theatre screens. Canada-based York Cinemas was among the first distributors to publicly hint at the July 24 release window through social media.

Earlier reports also claimed that overseas bookings had already started while Indian distributors were waiting for the official certification before making announcements. With the CBFC certificate now issued, those early preparations have officially turned into confirmed release plans.

Why is Jana Nayagan special for Vijay fans?

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan holds special significance because it is expected to be Vijay’s final film before dedicating himself completely to politics. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, raising expectations among audiences ahead of its theatrical release.