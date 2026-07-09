Massive blow to Mamata Banerjee as ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata.
Published: July 9, 2026, 7:55 PM IST
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Mamata Banerjee is being hit by setbacks one after the other since losing in the state assembly elections this year. Adding to this, three former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Kolkata.
The three leaders were inducted into the party in the presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.
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Bhattacharya welcomed the former MPs by presenting them with BJP flags during a programme attended by senior state leaders at the party’s Salt Lake office.
Dev, Ray and Baraik had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the Trinamool Congress last month following the party’s defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.
Bhattacharya said the experience of the three former parliamentarians would further strengthen the party in the state.
This is a developing story.