Hina Khan takes dig at Shilpa Shinde’s harassment case, while Rubina Dilaik questions Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha

A new reality show debate turned into a talking point after Hina Khan reacted to Shilpa Shinde’s harassment allegations, while Rubina Dilaik questioned Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s comments, saying controversies have become a way to grab attention.





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Rubina Dilaik’s remark on Gaurav Khanna sparks debate (PC: Twitter)





Reality show Lock Upp has become the centre of several headline-making moments even before its latest episodes have aired. From Akanksha Chamola opening up about her separation from her husband, Gaurav Khanna to Shilpa Shinde defending her controversial decision to file a false harassment case in the past, the show has sparked intense discussions. Now, television stars Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik have shared their opinions on both controversies. Their candid remarks, shared in a promotional clip on social media, have gone viral and reignited conversations among television fans.

Why did Hina Khan react to Shilpa Shinde’s statement?

A promotional video shared jointly by Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik on Instagram showed the two discussing the recent controversies linked to Lock Upp. One of the biggest talking points was Shilpa Shinde’s statement about filing a false sexual harassment case against the producer Sanjay Kohli of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reacting to the issue, Hina questioned why Shilpa had never spoken about filing the case while discussing her past struggles.

She said Shilpa had often spoken about how the makers allegedly made her life difficult but never admitted during Bigg Boss that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint. Hina remarked, “She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell. Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!” Rubina responded by saying that some people project themselves as perfect individuals, adding, “Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni.”

Rubina and Hina question Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

The conversation then shifted to Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s marriage. Earlier on Lock Upp, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for nearly a year and were heading towards divorce. Hina questioned why the couple continued making cheerful YouTube videos together only a few months ago if they had already been separated. She wondered why they continued presenting a happy image despite their personal struggles.

Rubina agreed and said that appearing publicly as a happily married couple while living separately created a false impression. According to her, it looked like a “facade.” Actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also present in the discussion, commented on the irony of the situation by saying, “Just see the paradox! It’s called a reality show!” Hina reacted with sarcastic applause, saying, “Slow claps.”

See Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik’s viral video here

Rubina says ‘Controversy is currency’

Sharing the promotional clip on Instagram, Rubina wrote a strong caption that quickly caught attention online. She wrote, “Controversy is currency these days. But to Call it Out must also become Compulsory. We never fought for the Centre Stage but we will definitely have the Final Mic Drop!” Although the makers have not yet revealed when this episode will air, the teaser has already generated significant buzz across social media.

Gaurav Khanna to appear on Lock Upp

Adding another twist to the ongoing drama, Gaurav Khanna is set to enter Lock Upp as a special visitor this week. The latest promo shows an emotional reunion between Gaurav and Akanksha. During the interaction, Gaurav jokingly tells her, “Band baja dia tune,” referring to the attention surrounding their personal life.