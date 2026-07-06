Satluj Twitter Review: Diljit Dosanjh film hailed as his career-best performance despite ban, netizens say Important movie -Check reactions

Satluj Twitter Review: For now, the Diljit Dosanjh movie remains unavailable on ZEE5 in India, but the film’s critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive response on social media suggest that its impact continues to grow despite the ongoing uncertainty over its release.





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Satluj





Satluj Twitter Review: Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj may have been removed from ZEE5 India just two days after its release, but the film continues to dominate conversations on social media. While it is currently unavailable for streaming in India, viewers outside the country who managed to watch it before the takedown have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with glowing reviews, calling it one of the most powerful films in recent years.

The Honey Trehan directorial, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 in its original, uncut version after years of delays. However, the platform removed the film from India on July 5 until further notice amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its release.

Despite the removal, Satluj has continued to trend online, with audiences praising its storytelling, performances and emotional impact. One user wrote, “Satluj isn’t a film. It’s a wound that Punjab was never allowed to talk about. It arrived on ZEE5 after years of delays, without those 120 cuts and a name change from Punjab 95. It hits like a punch to the gut.”

Another viewer applauded the director’s restrained filmmaking, writing, “Honey Trehan skips gimmicks. No melodrama. Just cold, patient storytelling that makes the horror feel real.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s performance as Jaswant Singh Khalra has emerged as one of the biggest talking points. A post on X read, “Diljit disappears into Jaswant Singh Khalra. Quiet rage, dignity and heartbreak. This is Dosanjh like you’ve never seen him.”

Arjun Rampal, who plays a CBI officer in the film, has also received appreciation from audiences. “Arjun Rampal is grounded and powerful. A haunting, important film that will leave you numb, angry and thinking for days,” another user wrote.

Several viewers described Satluj as one of Diljit Dosanjh’s finest performances, with many saying the film deserved a wider release instead of becoming embroiled in controversy.

Check some of the tweets for Satluj here:

Meanwhile, ZEE5 has urged audiences not to support piracy after pirated copies of the film surfaced online following its removal. In a statement, the streaming platform said it is exploring every possible legal avenue to restore the film in India and appealed to viewers to refrain from watching or sharing illegal copies.

What is Satluj movie’s story?

Satluj is based on the life of Punjabi human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal killings and secret cremations that took place during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Punjab was witnessing intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra was allegedly abducted in 1995, and his body was later recovered near Harike Bridge over the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of senior Punjab Police officials. In 1996, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case after a petition was filed by Khalra’s widow.

The Central Bureau of Investigation found evidence that Khalra had been illegally detained at a police station in Tarn Taran and recommended the prosecution of nine Punjab Police officials on charges of kidnapping and murder. In 2005, a Patiala court convicted six policemen in the case. Two years later, in 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld the convictions and enhanced the sentence of four of the accused to life imprisonment. The Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s verdict in 2011.