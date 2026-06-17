IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 8: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Nushratt Bharuccha among top OTT winners; check complete list

Several leading stars and streaming titles emerged victorious at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 8, reflecting the growing popularity of digital content and the strong impact of OTT storytelling among audiences.





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IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 8 (PC: Instagram)





Digital entertainment took center stage as the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 8 celebrated the finest performances and creative achievements from the OTT world. Over the past few years, streaming platforms have transformed the entertainment landscape by offering fresh stories and unique characters that connect with audiences across the country. This year’s winners reflected that growing influence, with several acclaimed actors and creators receiving recognition for their exceptional work. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sanjay Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Anupam Kher emerged as some of the biggest names honored at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Rajkummar Rao wins Best Actor for Toaster

Rajkummar Rao took home the Best Actor award for Toaster, a dark comedy thriller that features Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee and Archana Puran Singh in key roles, with Patralekhaa featuring in special cameo appearance. The story revolves around a miserly man whose obsession with getting back an expensive toaster gifted at a wedding leads to a series of chaotic and unexpected events.

Pankaj Tripathi shines with Criminal Justice 4

Pankaj Tripathi was honored with the Best Actor (Jury) award for Criminal Justice 4. The popular legal drama once again brought back Madhav Mishra, the sharp yet compassionate lawyer who has become one of the most loved characters on streaming platforms. The latest season follows a complicated murder case involving a respected doctor and hidden family secrets. Featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi and Shweta Basu Prasad, the series kept audiences engaged with its courtroom battles, emotional conflicts and unexpected twists.

Nushrratt Bharuccha bags Powerhouse Actor of the Year

Nushrratt Bharuccha was recognized as the Powerhouse Actor of the Year for her consistent efforts in delivering impactful performances. The actor has steadily expanded her range through diverse roles and continues to impress audiences with her ability to adapt to different genres.

Sanjay Kapoor earns Impact Performer of the Year for Sankalp

Sanjay Kapoor won the Impact Performer of the Year award for Sankalp, a gripping socio-political drama that explores power, influence and institutional control. The series stars Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi and Kubbra Sait alongside Kapoor. The story revolves around a powerful political strategist who trains civil service aspirants to serve his long-term agenda and settle old scores through administrative influence.

Anupam Kher wins Best Director for Tanvi: The Great

Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher received the Best Director award for Tanvi: The Great. The emotional drama tells the inspiring story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman on the autism spectrum who sets out to fulfill her late father’s dream of saluting the national flag at the Siachen Glacier. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker and Jackie Shroff, the film has been appreciated for its emotional storytelling and uplifting message about determination and courage.

Gulshan Grover impresses audiences with Matka King

Gulshan Grover earned recognition for his powerful performance in Matka King, a crime drama set in the underworld of 1960s Mumbai. Headlined by Vijay Varma alongside Sai Tamhankar and Kritika Kamra, the series follows the rise of a cotton trader who creates a gambling empire and gradually transforms into one of the city’s most influential figures.

*This is a developing story*