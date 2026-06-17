Delhi Weather Today: Will it rain by afternoon? Check IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR.





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Delhi Weather Today: Will it rain by afternoon? Maximum temperature to remain below normal, Wind speed likely to reach 25 kmph; Check IMD forecast(Photo Credit: PTI)





Delhi Weather today: The weather in Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the afternoon hours, as stated by the India Meteorological Department. According to the weather department, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 26°C to 28°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi.

Delhi rain alert: Will it rain in Delhi today?

The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours.” The wind speed will increase up to 25 kmph from west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the southwest direction during evening and night,” IMD stated.

What did IMD say about Delhi weather?

According to the IMD forecast, similar weather activity is likely to persist in the national capital region for the next few days with rainfall, thunderstorm activity and strong winds knocking at the doors of Delhi-NCR intermittently. Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall

over the Western Himalayan Region and isolated rainfall with thunderstorm activity over the plains of northwest India during June 18 to June 22, 2026.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Vidarbha

While some parts of India are still facing heat wave conditions. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Vidarbha till June 19, Telangana till June 18, and over Chhattisgarh till June 17, 2026.

Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during June 16 and June 17; Himachal Pradesh during June 16 to 17 and during June 19 to June 22; Uttarakhand during June 16 to 22, the IMD stated. In its press release published on June 16, the IMD stated that the Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, and West Rajasthan during June 16 to June 22; West Uttar Pradesh during June 16 to June 19 and on June 22; East Uttar Pradesh during June 17 to June 18 and during June 21 to June 22.

“Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 16th June and during 18th-19th June; Uttarakhand on 16th June and on 19th June. Duststorm activity likely over West Rajasthan during 16th-19th June,” IMD stated.

Weather forecast for Delhi-NCR