Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: 6-7 MPs likely to switch to ruling Shiv Sena, leaders to meet Speaker; Sanjay Raut says...

“Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides,” a leader of the Shinde camp said, claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray.





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Crisis in Shiv Sena (UTB) deepens (AI Image)





New Delhi: At a time when Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is grappling with an unprecedented divide, Shiv Sena (UBT), another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with “six to seven” of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital. According to a PTI report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was also headed to Delhi late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has dismissed the possibility of a split in its Lok Sabha ranks, with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claiming that all its MPs remain united.

“Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides,” a leader of the Shinde camp said, claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who currently heads the party’s youth wing. The leader claimed that the MPs likely to make the switch found the prospect of Aditya’s further elevation within Shiv Sena (UBT) unacceptable.

What is the latest report?

According to the reports, the meeting of the rebel MPs is likely to take place at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Afterward, all the MPs are expected to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and stake a claim to form a new faction. Meanwhile, amid this second major rebellion under the so-called ‘Operation Tiger’, unfolding just ahead of the party’s foundation day on June 19, UBT MP Sanjay Raut claimed in a series of social media posts that these Maharashtra MPs were allegedly being offered ₹15 crore each to switch sides.

Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: