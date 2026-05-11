Vijay’s first day as Chief Minister begins amid political storm over the Tamil Nadu anthem row as CPI seeks clarification

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Vijays first day as Chief Minister begins amid political storm over the Tamil Nadu anthem row as CPI seeks clarification | What we know so far

After the controversy erupted, TVK said that the party did not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third and supported the “usual practice” followed in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay (PTI)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. However, the occasion triggered a controversy after the state song ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ was relegated to third place after the National Song and National Anthem during the event. It is important to note that the government events in Tamil Nadu start with the rendition of the state song and conclude with the National Anthem.

To recall, the Modi government had recently approved a proposal to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to place ‘Vande Mataram’ on par with the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana.’ As per the proposed amendment, insults or obstruction related to the national song could attract the same penalties currently applicable to the national anthem, the national flag and the Constitution.

Is this the ‘violation of established tradition’?

Talking about the controversy, CPI strongly objected to the order in which the songs were played and said the “Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu” must retain the foremost place in government ceremonies in the state. It is important to note that CPI is one of the parties that supported TVK in forming the government.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan issued a letter after the swearing-in ceremony and said the order violated long-standing convention in Tamil Nadu, where official functions traditionally begin with the ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ and conclude with the national anthem.

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“As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song ‘Vande Mataram’ and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue. TN chief minister C Joseph Vijay and the pro-tem Speaker are to ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung first and the National Anthem played at the conclusion during tomorrow’s Assembly session, convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all government functions and ceremonies,” Veerapandiyan wrote in the letter.

What is TVK’s Stand?

After the controversy erupted, TVK said that the party did not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third and supported the “usual practice” followed in Tamil Nadu.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “The Tamil invocation song beginning with ‘Neeraarum kadaludutha…’ carries a century-old legacy of historical pride. This song, as a continuation of the aspiration ‘May it spread across the world…’, was declared the state anthem by the Tamil Nadu government. It is this very proud Tamil invocation song that is played first at events in Tamil Nadu, including government functions. At the end of the event, the national anthem is played. That is the usual practice, the appropriate practice.”

“The new government in Tamil Nadu, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has no differing view on this customary practice. In such a context, at today’s swearing-in ceremony for the chief minister and other ministers, held under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, first Vande Mataram was played, then the national anthem, and thirdly the Tamil invocation song. This new practice is not fitting for Tamil Nadu. In mother Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, does not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third,” he added.











