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IPL 2016 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 54: RCB zoom to top, MI and LSG out of Playoffs race, Bhuvneshwar Kumar storms ahead

RCB win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday night means both MI and Lucknow Super Giants have crashed out of race to reach the Playoffs in the IPL 2026 season.

Virat Kohli’s RCB react after their two-wicket win over MI in IPL 2026 match in Raipur on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a two-match losing streak and zoomed to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table with a tense two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday evening. RCB’s win helped them take a massive step towards the Playoffs and also meant the end of the road for Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants this season.

RCB are now one of three teams on 14 points currently and firm favourites to make the Playoffs stage along with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Last year’s finalists Punjab Kings are one point behind the leaders on 13 points but have lost their last three games of the season. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS can rise to the top of the table with a win over Delhi Capitals in match no. 55 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.

Also Read | CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Urvil Patel smack a quickfire half-century to help Chennai reach closer to victory

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants both have 3 matches remaining and only have 6 points each from 11 games and best they can reach is 12 points and that won’t be enough as 4th place Punjab Kings currently have 13 points. Chennai Super Kings remain in race to reach the Playoffs as well with their five-wicket win over LSG on Sunday afternoon in Chennai. CSK now have 12 points in 11 matches – same as Rajasthan Royals.

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@BhuviOfficial is leading the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 21 wickets for RCB following a 4/23 performance against MI. @RCBTweets (RCB) also secured the top spot on the points table #RCB #IPL2026 #RCBvMI ✌. pic.twitter.com/NJ3Lltjkoc — Cricket-Soccer⚽ Nostalgiation . (@RiteshJ88156274) May 10, 2026

Virat Kohli falls behind in Orange Cap race

RCB batter and former captain Virat Kohli has fallen behind in race to win the Orange Cap in the IPL 2026 season with back-to-back ducks in the league. Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Deepak Chahar in the clash against MI after a two-ball duck against LSG in the last match. The former India skipper is now in 10th place behind MI opener Ryan Rickleton with 379 runs in 11 matches with 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 163.36.

Also Read | CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai keep play-offs hopes alive with solid 5 wicket victory

DC opener KL Rahul will once again bid to win the Orange Cap as he takes on PBKS in Dharamshala on Monday. Rahul is in third place in the run-scorers charts with 468 runs in 11 games with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 180. SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen continues to hold on to the Orange Cap with 494 runs in 11 matches with 5 fifties while opener Abhishek Sharma is in second place with 475 runs in 11 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 210.17.

IPL 2026 Latest Orange Cap List After RR Vs GT Match Orange Cap Heinrich Klaasen :494 RUN

Abhishek Sharma :475 RUN

KL Rahul : 468 RUN#IPL2026 #orangecap #RRvsGT #Sportswithsandeshnews pic.twitter.com/pwu7SMJfo7 — Sandesh (@sandeshnews) May 10, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends lead in Purple Cap table

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar extended his lead at the top of wicket-takers charts with a three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Bhuvneshwar now has 21 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.28.

**IPL 2026 Orange & Purple Cap Leaders**

*(As of 11 May 2026 – Post Match 54: RCB vs MI)* The 2026 IPL cap races have reached a thrilling crescendo as the league stage nears its climax. With just 4-5 matches left for most teams, two standout performers are rewriting the script… pic.twitter.com/e1yf0035Sm — Bobby Verma (@aitrending98) May 10, 2026

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj remains in 2nd place with 19 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.21. GT pacer Kagiso Rabada is in third place with 18 wickets and LSG pacer remains in 4th spot with 16 wickets – same as SRH pacer Eshan Malinga.











