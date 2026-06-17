Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15 ; Check suggested alternate routes, roads to avoid, key diversion

According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement may remain affected in and around Azadpur Mandi due to ongoing drainage excavation and construction work from June 16 to July 15, 2026.





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Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites’ attention, please! The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement may remain affected in and around Azadpur Mandi due to ongoing drainage excavation and construction work from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote,”Motorists are requested to avoid the affected stretch on GT Karnal Road, follow the suggested diversion routes, plan their journeys in advance, and use public transport wherever possible. Please cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground and follow traffic rules for a safe and smooth commute.”