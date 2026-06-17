Peddi box office collection day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama witnesses another drop, can re-release strategy help it gain momentum?

Peddi continues its journey at the box office with mixed trends as the film experiences another dip in daily earnings. Amid this slowdown, conversations have begun around whether a re-release strategy could help revive audience interest and improve its overall run.





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Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)





Peddi continues its theatrical run with steady attention but uneven box office movement as it enters its second week and beyond. The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, which opened with massive expectations, is now seeing a gradual slowdown in daily collections. While the film still holds a strong overall total, the momentum has clearly softened compared to its opening week. On Day 13, the sports drama recorded a further dip in earnings, continuing a trend that has been visible over the past few days. Despite this, the film remains one of the higher grossing releases of the year, keeping industry discussions active around its long term performance and future strategy.

How much did Peddi earn on day 13 at the box office?

As per Sacnilk, on Day 13, Peddi collected Rs 3.45 crore net across 3,898 shows, marking a 15.9 percent drop from the previous day’s Rs 4.10 crore. The occupancy trend also reflected the slowdown, with overall occupancy at 22.19 percent. Morning shows recorded 15.69 percent while afternoon stood at 21.23 percent. Evening shows touched 21 percent and night shows closed at 18.69 percent.

This brings the India net total to Rs 223.55 crore so far, while India gross stands at Rs 264.92 crore. The overseas market added Rs 0.35 crore on Day 13, pushing the international total to Rs 52.20 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 317.12 crore.

What does the day-wise box office trend of Peddi show?

Day 0: Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1: Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2: Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3: Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 12.35 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.70 crore

Day 7: Rs 7.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 6.30 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 193.55 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.15 crore

Day 10: Rs 8.10 crore

Day 11: Rs 9.20 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.10 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.45 crore

This pattern shows strong opening week strength followed by a gradual slowdown in the second week.

What is Peddi day 14 box office prediction?

Trade estimates suggest that Peddi may collect around Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore on Day 14 depending on evening and weekend footfall trends. The film’s performance is now largely dependent on urban multiplex turnout and word of mouth sustainability.

Can re-release strategy help Peddi regain momentum?

Following audience feedback and online discussions, the makers are preparing an updated theatrical version. Director Buchi Babu Sana has confirmed that Peddi will return in an extended cut on June 17, 2026. The re-edited version is expected to include three restored scenes, including additional footage to expand Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma. An extra sequence featuring Jagapathi Babu will also be added to improve narrative flow and emotional depth.

Why is Peddi facing fluctuations at the box office?

The film opened on a massive scale but has seen a steady drop in collections due to weekday pressure and mixed audience reactions in certain regions. While star power and initial hype drove strong early numbers, sustaining momentum has become challenging in the second week.