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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt serves boss-lady vibes in viral airport look before the appearance at mega event, Watch video

Dressed in a smart and polished outfit Alia Bhatt was seen making a stylish departure from Mumbai ahead of her much-awaited red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Alia Bhatt heads to attend Cannes Film Festival 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The buzz around Cannes Film Festival 2026 is already building fast and one of the first celebrities to grab attention is Alia Bhatt. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday as she left for France for her second appearance at the prestigious global film event. Photos and videos of her departure quickly went viral across social media with fans praising her calm confidence and stylish travel presence. Her airport appearance has already set the tone for what is expected to be a glamorous red carpet season at Cannes this year.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of Cannes journey

Alia Bhatt chose a sleek and structured airport look that blended comfort with sharp styling. She wore a fitted black blazer with tie-up detailing in front layered over a plain white tank top. The outfit gave her a strong yet minimal silhouette that matched her signature fashion sense. She paired it with straight blue denim jeans and a black belt that added a polished touch without making the look heavy.

To complete her appearance, she opted for pointed heels and oversized black sunglasses, which added a confident, boss-like vibe. She kept accessories minimal and avoided jewellery completely, allowing the outfit to stand out on its own. Her makeup was fresh and natural with glowing skin and soft pink lips, while her hair was styled in a relaxed, middle-parted open look.

See viral video of Alia Bhatt here

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Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: 15 Indian celebrities who will rule the red carpet; From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar

Global ambassador role and Cannes appearance

This year, Alia Bhatt will once again walk the red carpet as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She is expected to join an international lineup of stars, including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda and Viola Davis, during the festival. The event, which runs from May 12 to May 23, will also feature strong Indian representation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari joining the red carpet journey.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also expected to be part of the Cannes spotlight this year, adding more Bollywood presence to the global stage. Alongside him, actress Tara Sutaria is set to make her Cannes debut, which has already created excitement among fans and fashion watchers.

Also read: Tara Sutaria to attend Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking her debut before Yash, Kiara Advani’s Toxic release

Alia Bhatt’s memorable Cannes debut

Alia Bhatt made a strong impression during her Cannes debut last year in a sculpted couture gown by Schiaparelli. The outfit featured detailed embroidery and a dramatic flowing train that became one of the most talked-about red carpet moments of the festival. Her minimal styling choice with soft makeup and a sleek bun was widely appreciated for its elegance.

Strong Indian presence at Cannes 2026

The 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival will highlight a major Indian presence across cinema industries. Along with Bollywood names the festival will also showcase talent from Punjabi Marathi and Gujarati cinema. With personalities like Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tara Sutaria attending the event is expected to bring a strong blend of glamour and storytelling from India to the global stage.











