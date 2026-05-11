Home

News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir, performs Jalabhishek along with cabinet colleagues

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where she offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir

New Delhi: On the occasion of the completion of 75 glorious years of the reconstruction of Somnath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where she offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek. Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra were present.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that today, the entire nation is celebrating the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The country’s culture has been subjected to attacks thousands of times, yet on every occasion, both India and the Sanatan tradition have risen again. I congratulate the Prime Minister, as the nation moves forward guided by the vision of his core mantra: ‘Development as well as Heritage’,” the chief minister said.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offer prayers after historic Bengal win

Earlier this month, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with top party leaders, including National President Nitin Nabin, state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, visited the iconic Kali Bari Mandir in Chittaranjan Park in the national capital to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming government in West Bengal.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister described the verdict as a “victory of women’s empowerment”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Those who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act have been answered by the people. From Stalin to Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, the verdict is clear. This is a victory of women’s empowerment. With Maa Kali’s blessings, Bengal reflects a decisive shift, a mandate for dignity, development and a new era of governance,” she wrote.

Those who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act have been answered by the people. From Stalin to Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, the verdict is clear. This is a victory of women’s empowerment. With Maa Kali’s blessings, Bengal reflects a decisive shift, a mandate for dignity,… pic.twitter.com/qEBbtPSD89 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 5, 2026

CM Rekha Gupta directs audit of Delhi government schools

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed an audit of Delhi government schools to assess the structural strength of buildings, fire safety preparedness and basic facilities like drinking water and toilets.

During a surprise morning inspection of a Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar, Gupta pulled up the school authorities after noticing various shortcomings. “The officials have received clear instructions that no negligence will be tolerated regarding students’ safety and basic facilities,” she posted on X after visiting the school.

She said a detailed list of necessary improvement works has been sought from the school administration. The statement said that during the interaction, students informed Gupta that the school lacked proper access to clean drinking water, water coolers and RO systems were non-functional, forcing many to drink tap water directly.









Topics



