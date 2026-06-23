DuDigital Global Launches Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) Operations in Kuwait from 1 July 2026

DuDigital Global, a leading provider of visa, consular and citizen service outsourcing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) operations in Kuwait effective 1 July 2026, under the authorization of the Embassy of India, Kuwait.



The launch marks a significant milestone in DuDigital Global’s international growth journey and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering efficient, accessible and technology-enabled consular services to the Indian community and other applicants in Kuwait.



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To ensure greater accessibility and convenience for applicants, DuDigital Global will operate ICAC services through four strategically located centres across Kuwait:

Kuwait City

Fahaheel

Al-Dajeej

Al-Jahra

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The multi-centre model has been designed to provide wider geographic coverage and significantly reduce travel time for applicants seeking passport, visa and consular services.



Having successfully established and operated Indian Consular Application Centres in South Korea and Thailand, DuDigital Global continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The expansion into Kuwait reflects the company’s continued focus on enhancing citizen services through innovation, operational excellence and customer-centric service delivery.



Enhancing Access to Consular Services

The new ICAC centres will provide a streamlined and efficient platform for applicants seeking a wide range of services, including passport applications and renewals, attestation services, OCI services, visa-related support and other consular assistance on behalf of the Embassy of India, Kuwait.

By combining advanced digital processes with professionally managed service centres and dedicated customer support, DuDigital Global aims to offer a seamless, transparent and applicant-friendly experience.

Message from the CEO

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO, DuDigital Global, said, “The launch of the Indian Consular Application Centres in Kuwait is a proud milestone for DuDigital Global and reflects the trust placed in us by the Embassy of India. Kuwait is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Indian communities in the world, and we are committed to delivering world-class consular services that are accessible, efficient and customer-centric. Our objective is simple — to make services easier, faster and more convenient for every applicant. Building on our successful experience in South Korea and Thailand, we have invested in technology, infrastructure and trained manpower to ensure that applicants in Kuwait receive a seamless service experience. We look forward to supporting the Embassy of India in delivering high-quality consular services and strengthening citizen engagement through innovation and operational excellence.”

Supporting the Indian Community in Kuwait

Kuwait hosts a large and diverse Indian diaspora that relies on timely and efficient consular services. The launch of four ICAC centres across the country will significantly improve service accessibility while ensuring a professional, transparent and secure application process.



The centres have been designed to meet growing demand and provide applicants with a modern service environment supported by digital solutions, efficient processes and dedicated customer assistance.



Through the Kuwait ICAC operations, DuDigital Global will continue its mission of bringing citizens closer to essential government services while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance and customer satisfaction.

About DuDigital Global

DuDigital Global is a leading Indian company specializing in visa processing, consular services outsourcing, citizen services, identity management and digital transformation solutions for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

Through its growing network of visa and consular application centres, DuDigital Global helps governments deliver secure, efficient and accessible services while enhancing the overall applicant experience. The company combines technology, operational excellence and customer-focused service delivery to simplify cross-border mobility and public service access.

For Media Enquiries:

Corporate Communications

DuDigital Global

Email: Info@dudigitalglobal.com

Website: www.dudigitalglobal.com

ICAC Website: kwicac.dudigitalglobal.com