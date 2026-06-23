fischer is the Fastening Expert for Estadio Azteco, Mexico – Iconic Venue for 5 World Cup Matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on 11 June in Mexico, the USA and Canada. Then the eyes of the world turned to one of the most famous venues in international football: the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This the is stadium where Pele made history, Diego Maradona scored a goal with the ‘Hand of God’ and millions of fans experienced unforgettable football moments.

At Munich’s Olympic Stadium, fischer fastening technology is used on the visitor platform within the roof structure

fischer’s fastening technology was used in the modernisation of the historic Estadio Azteca. The stadium will host a total of five matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup – and is also a symbol of the unique blend of sport, emotion and architecture.

For the Estadio Azteca is regarded as a living monument to football history. It was here that Brazil, with Pelé, won the World Cup title in 1970, and here that Diego Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986. To this day, it remains the only stadium in the world to have hosted two World Cup finals. The legendary ‘Match of the Century’ between Germany and Italy in 1970 also took place there. In addition to football, the stadium has served as a stage for world-famous music stars as well as for Pope John Paul II’s pontifical mass in 1999.

Just as at the Estadio Azteca, fischer has been active worldwide for decades in the construction and modernisation of major stadiums and sports arenas. “Our fastening and system solutions are used where the highest demands are placed on safety, load-bearing capacity and durability – often invisible, but indispensable,” says Alexander Bässler, CEO of the fischer Group of Companies.

Among other projects, fischer was also involved in the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the largest stadium of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The company’s solutions were also used at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará in Belém, Brazil, and at the world-famous River Plate Stadium in Argentina. In Europe, too, fischer is playing a key role in numerous stadium projects – including the stadiums of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton F.C. in England, the Allianz Arena and the Olympic Stadium in Munich.

The Olympic Stadium in Munich also demonstrates how modern fastening technology is becoming increasingly digital: there, intelligent fischer Sensor Bolts continuously monitor the safety-critical fastening points of the visitor platform in the roof structure in real time.

fischer was also involved in the stadiums for the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The company is currently supporting the construction of new arenas for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, fischer is involved in numerous architectural landmarks of sport worldwide – in the famous ‘Bird’s Nest’ Olympic Stadium in Beijing, among others. In modern stadium projects, numerous fischer solutions are often installed simultaneously: among other things, air-conditioning and ventilation systems, façades, technical infrastructure, reinforcement connections and stadium seats are secured. The company’s systems thus help to transform visionary architecture into safe spaces for millions of people.

“Large stadiums are far more than just buildings – they are places full of emotions, memories and shared experiences. We are proud that our solutions form part of many world-famous arenas,” says Alexander Bassler. With the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it will once again become clear how closely technology, architecture and great sporting moments are intertwined with each other – and that innovative fastening solutions play a crucial role behind the scenes.

fischer Group of Companies

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany’s northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.05 billion euros in 2025 with a worldwide staff of 4,800 employees. The family-owned company runs 51 operational companies worldwide and exports to about 120 countries. It includes the four divisions fischer fixing systems, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

fischer fixing systems is the technological market leader in key areas of fixing technology. fischer offers products that deliver technical perfection to a wide range of customers, from do-it-yourselfers to tradespeople to key account partners.

With its construction kits, fischertechnik operates across both the toy market and the education sector. As one of the few toy manufacturers, fischertechnik develops and manufactures its products primarily in Germany.

fischer Consulting evolved from the competence developed in the company itself, which includes the fischer ProcessSystem with its central aim of permanent improvement for the ultimate benefit of the customer. fischer Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies and major companies on their path towards lean and efficient processes.

fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures custom electronic solutions for the industrial and medical sectors, with a focus on long-term partnerships and tailor-made, high-quality solutions. As a partner in innovation, fischer Electronic Solutions is breaking new ground together with its customers to build a successful future.

Online: www.fischer.group.