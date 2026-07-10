Promises an Emotional Journey Through Mystery amid the Hills

By Suhrid Ghosh :- Tollywood industry is set to witness a film written and directed by Sumit Das this Durga Puja.

The film name is Kuashar Arale , shoot happened in Kalimpong and North Eastern areas of West Bengal, where there is an impressive ensemble cast including Renisa, Srabani,Sayantan,Mithun and others potraying pivotal Characters that shape the emotional and dramatic core of the story.

The cinema being cinematography by Saikat Maity, Music by Siddhartha

The cinema is produced by Shri Asis Chatterjee with a hope to reach local people and to give the taste of Emotional Thriller and Mystery Drama .