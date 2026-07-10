Eye Within Art Announces Eastern India’s Inaugural Art Auction, Featuring Historic Geeta Roy Autograph Book and Bengal Masters

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL :- Marking three decades of cultural legacy, Eye Within Art is proud to announce Eastern India’s highly anticipated inaugural art auction. Slated for July 16-18, 2026, the auction will showcase a curated selection of iconic Indian masters.The marquee highlight of this landmark event is the extraordinarily rare autograph book of Geeta Roy (the acclaimed singer and wife of famed Bengal School artist Prasanta Roy). This treasured artifact features original write-ups and personal notes penned by literary and artistic legends, including Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, and other luminaries of the era.The auction will also pay profound homage to the region’s artistic heritage, spotlighting celebrated Bengal painters alongside many other notable modern masters. Collectors and art enthusiasts can view these historically significant pieces during the exclusive live preview scheduled for July 16-17, 2026, at the JW Marriott Kolkata.Event Schedule & Details:Live Preview: 16th-17th July 2026 (Thursday-Friday)Venue: JW Marriott KolkataOnline Auction: 16th-18th July 2026Registration: www.eyewithinart.com”For nearly three decades, our mission at Eye Within Art has been to elevate and preserve the rich tapestry of Indian art,” said Goutam Das, Founder and Director of Eye Within Art. “Offering the Geeta Roy autograph book alongside pivotal Bengal painters is a monumental milestone. It allows collectors a rare, tangible connection to the creative pulse of Bengal’s Golden Age.”The inaugural auction will be conducted digitally, allowing collectors from across the globe to participate in this historic sale.For more information, to view the online catalogue, or to register for the event, please visit the official Eye Within Art platform.Media Contact:We are organising a press meet on 9th of July 2026. From 5 to 7pm at The Eye Within Club. We are expecting the presence of leading painters of Kolkata, like Samir Aich, Shuvaprasanna, Sanatan Dinda, Tapas Sarkar.Eye Within Art Pvt Ltd25 S N Roy Road Flat-2B, Kolkata 700038, IndiaEmail: contact@eyewithinart.com



























