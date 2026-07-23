Anantnag attack: Massive crackdown starts in Kashmir as 3500 OGWs rounded up, houses of active LeT terrorists demolished

Security agencies have significantly tightened the counter-terror grid, executing continuous searches and cordon operations across multiple locations to break the underlying support ecosystem.





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Anantnag anti terror operation





Anantnag attack:Following the killing of J&K Police head constable Ashiq Hussain Quraishi in an Anantnag terror attack, security forces launched a massive Valley-wide crackdown, detaining around 3,500 terror Over Ground Workers (OGWs) over the past 24 hours. Top police officials confirmed that the extensive raids are focused on neutralizing logistical and operational support for active militant outfits. Concurrently, authorities demolished the residential properties of two active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag district as part of the intensified security measures.

Security agencies have significantly tightened the counter-terror grid, executing continuous searches and cordon operations across multiple locations to break the underlying support ecosystem. Officials emphasized that these decisive punitive actions, ranging from large-scale detentions to the demolition of terrorist properties aim to deter further strikes and completely dismantle the terror infrastructure operating in Kashmir.

Officials said the action came a day after terrorists killed a head constable of J&;K Police in Anantnag town. Head constable Ashiq Hussain Quraishi of the 3rd Battalion of Armed Police was posted on Yatra duty when the attack occurred. He belonged to Beerwah in Budgam district.

J&;K L‑G Manoj Sinha and former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack. The L‑G vowed in his post on X that the murder of the policeman would not go unpunished and those responsible would be brought to justice.

A wreath‑laying ceremony was held at the district police lines in Anantnag to pay tribute to the martyred policeman. Hundreds attended his funeral in his native town, and scores of people continue to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation is an offshoot of Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, a Pakistan‑based UN‑designated terrorist group. Formed using cadres of Lashkar‑e‑Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in the aftermath of the 2019 abrogation of J&;K’s special status, TRF uses non‑religious nomenclature and symbolism to project a secular image but has carried out targeted killings of locals from religious minority communities. The group maintains a significant social media presence, some of which Indian media traces to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)