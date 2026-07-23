Swimming is More Than a Sport—It is a Life-Saving Skill: West Midnapore Marks World Drowning Prevention Day with a Strong Call for Water Safety

By Shalini Saha :- As part of its World Drowning Prevention Day (WDPD) 2026 campaign, Child in Need Institute (CINI), in collaboration with the Midnapore Swimming Club, organised a community awareness programme in West Midnapore on Saturday. The initiative forms part of CINI’s broader drowning prevention programme in West Bengal, implemented with technical support from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), United Kingdom, and the Leardel Foundation.

Swimming is not merely a competitive sport or a means of winning medals—it is a vital life-saving skill that can prevent avoidable deaths. Through this initiative, CINI and its partners sought to inspire children, parents and communities to recognise safe swimming as an essential life skill and to strengthen the movement for safer waters across West Bengal. The programme featured a water safety awareness rally, discussions on drowning prevention, swimming competitions across different age groups, water polo and diving events, followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Organisers emphasised that the objective was not simply sporting excellence but promoting safe swimming, water safety awareness and life-saving skills among children and communities.

According to findings from a recent statewide drowning survey, West Midnapore is among the five districts in West Bengal with the highest burden of drowning deaths, underscoring the urgent need to expand access to safe swimming, strengthen community awareness and equip children with life-saving skills.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India’s National Unintentional Injury Prevention Guidelines recognise safe swimming as one of the most effective interventions for preventing drowning. The programme sought to translate these recommendations into practical community action.

The event was inaugurated by Ms. Kabita Das, President’s Police Medal awardee and Inspector of Midnapore Kotwali Women’s Police Station, who unfurled the National Flag and flagged off the awareness rally.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Sankar Guchait, MLA, Paschim Medinipur; representatives from the District Health Department; Mr. Pallab Kishore Chatterjee, Secretary, Midnapore Swimming Club; Ms. Afreen Zabi, National Swimmer and English Channel conqueror; and other senior members of the Midnapore Swimming Club.

Representing CINI was Mr. Sujoy Roy, Lead – Injury Prevention & National Advocacy. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Roy said: “Nearly two years have passed since the Government of India released the National Unintentional Injury Prevention Guidelines. The time has now come for coordinated implementation of these recommendations across West Bengal. Safe swimming, constant child supervision, barriers around high-risk water bodies, rescue and CPR training, and community awareness are the five pillars of effective drowning prevention. By strengthening these interventions, India can achieve its national target of reducing drowning deaths by 35 percent by 2035. Swimming is not a luxury—it is a life-saving skill that every child deserves to learn.”

He further highlighted that CINI is implementing evidence-based drowning prevention interventions across multiple districts of West Bengal, including KAVACH Safe Child Care Centres, protective barriers around hazardous ponds, safe swimming training, rescue and CPR training, community awareness initiatives and policy advocacy, all aligned with the Government of India’s National Unintentional Injury Prevention Guidelines.

One of the highlights of the programme was the swimming competition featuring freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly events, alongside water polo and diving competitions. Nearly 80 swimmers participated across different categories, with prizes presented by Dr. Sankar Guchait, MLA.

Sharing her personal journey, English Channel swimmer Afreen Zabi said: “My love for water began in childhood, and my family encouraged me to learn swimming at an early age. Every child should have the opportunity to learn safe swimming. According to recent survey findings, around 25 people lose their lives to drowning every day in West Bengal, most of them children. Swimming not only promotes physical and mental well-being but can also save lives.”

The organisers informed that a series of awareness programmes are being organised across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam from 10 July to 15 August to mark World Drowning Prevention Day 2026, under this year’s global theme, “Unite to Turn the Tide.” The organisers acknowledged the continued technical support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), United Kingdom, and the Leardel Foundation, whose collaboration with CINI has strengthened evidence-based drowning prevention, safe swimming, rescue and CPR training, research, advocacy and community capacity-building initiatives across West Bengal.

The programme concluded with a collective appeal to communities, institutions and government agencies to work together so that every child has the opportunity to learn safe swimming and essential water safety skills. Organisers reiterated that drowning prevention is not only a public health priority but also a shared social responsibility. By expanding access to safe swimming, strengthening rescue and CPR skills, and fostering community awareness, countless preventable drowning deaths can be averted.

About World Drowning Prevention Day: World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on 25 July, was declared by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of drowning as a preventable public health issue. This year’s global theme, “Unite to Turn the Tide,” calls on governments, communities and partners worldwide to work together to prevent drowning through evidence-based interventions and collective action.