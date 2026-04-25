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Char Dham Yatra picks up pace with massive influx of devotees as portals of Kedarnath Dham open

A massive influx of devotees is being seen at Kedarnath, where the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims, allowing them to have smooth and secure darshan.

(Image: ddnews.gov.in)

With the opening of the portals of Kedarnath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra has picked up pace. A massive influx of devotees is being seen at Kedarnath, where the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims, allowing them to have smooth and secure darshan.

The President of the Kedarnath Temple Committee, Rajkumar Tiwari, said that it has been three days since the opening of the Kedarnath temple. Along with this, the portals of Bhairavnath Temple have also been opened. He informed that around 110,000 devotees have already had darshan of Lord Kedarnath. At present, the arrangements at Kedarnath are functioning smoothly, and every devotee is getting the opportunity for darshan. He also condemned attempts by some disruptive elements to defame the shrine.

Senior member of the Kedarnath Sabha, Umesh Chandra Posti, said that under the leadership of BKTC and the district administration, about 110,000 devotees have visited the temple so far. He added that some people are spreading false and misleading information through social media. He urged devotees from across the country and abroad to visit Kedarnath without any चिंता (worry), assuring that the temple administration and district authorities are working round the clock to manage arrangements. He emphasized that there is no mismanagement at Kedarnath and that a token system has been introduced to ensure faster darshan.

Kedarnath Sabha member Sanjay Tiwari welcomed all devotees and noted that the portals of Baba Bhairavnath have also been opened. He stated that the government, administration, Kedarnath Sabha, and local residents have made proper arrangements for accommodation, darshan, and food for pilgrims. He also dismissed the misleading information circulating on social media, saying that the best possible arrangements have been made considering the geographical conditions of Kedarnath.

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