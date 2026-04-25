Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson biopic beats Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla in India

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Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson biopic beats Akshay Kumars Bhooth Bangla in India – Check detailed report

Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson’s biographical film’s India earnings are more than Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, while Ginny Weds Sunny’s earnings were limited to a few lakhs on opening day.



Michael box office collection (PC: YouTube)

Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson has fans across the globe, and his biopic was released in theatres worldwide on Friday, April 24. The film, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, a Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, has sparked widespread discussion not only among fans but also among Indian celebrities. The movie recorded opening-day collections in the crores, marking a strong start at the Indian box office. In comparison, Avinash Tiwary’s Ginny Weds Sunny 2, released on the same day, managed collections in lakhs.

Michael’s box office collection on Day 1

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore (approximately $0.66 million) on its first day in India, with a total Indian gross of Rs 6.60 crore (around $0.8 million). Its worldwide collection also stood at Rs 6.60 crore on day one. In India, the film is playing across 3,029 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 21.86 per cent. Meanwhile, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 earned Rs 30 lakh (approximately $0.36 million) on its opening day.

Michael has been made on a total budget of $200 million (approximately Rs 1,884 crore). Internationally, the film is performing strongly. According to Deadline, it earned between $35 million and $40 million on Friday in the US, including $12.6 million from paid previews. These figures are significantly higher than those of Bohemian Rhapsody ($18.8 million from previews and opening day), John Wick: Chapter 4 ($8.9 million), A Minecraft Movie ($10.55 million), and Oppenheimer ($10.5 million).

Michael beats Bhooth Bangla

Michael, released in India on Thursday, earned Rs 6.60 crore on its opening day. In comparison, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1, nearly half of what Michael Jackson’s biopic earned. There are reports suggesting that Michael could turn out to be a blockbuster and may even surpass major Indian films. All eyes are now on the weekend collections and the first Monday’s performance to see how far the film goes.

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Anupam Kher calls Michael Jackson the eighth wonder of the world

Anupam Kher wrote on X, “Dear Michael Jackson, this photo isn’t just a memory… it’s an emotion frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that one moment, the fan in me completely took over. It was surreal—almost unbelievable—like I had touched something magical. You were a phenomenon the world may never see again. There truly won’t be anyone like you for the next thousand years. We are blessed that you walked this earth and touched the lives of millions with your art, innocence, and talent. You were God’s gift to humanity. Wherever you are, I hope you’re dancing in your own style, creating something new, and smiling.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael traces the different stages of Michael Jackson’s career, his biggest hits, and his journey from his father’s strict control to finding his own identity. Jafar Jackson plays Michael in the film.











