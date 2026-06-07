Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan sports drama just Rs 8 crore way from entering Rs 200 crore club

Peddi box office collection day 4: The first Sunday looks promising as Ram Charan’s sports drama is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club. Check detailed report.
Published: June 7, 2026, 9:34 AM IST
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Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s Peddi is continuing its strong run at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama was released on June 4 and received an excellent response from audiences right from its paid preview shows. The film earned Rs 18 crore from paid previews before collecting a massive Rs 51 crore on its opening day across 12,412 shows. On Day 2, Peddi added another Rs 26.90 crore to its tally. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3 from 9,019 shows, maintaining its momentum over the weekend.
What was the collection of the Hindi version on day 3?
Domestically, Peddi has grossed Rs 150 crore (approximately $1.16 billion). Telugu earned the highest collections at Rs 25.52 crore followed by Hindi at Rs 2.86 crore. Kannada earned Rs 0.17 crore and Tamil earned Rs 0.17 crore. In addition to Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Kapoor, and Boman Irani.
Read more:
Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan’s film beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan and Sikandar on opening day
Peddi’s day 4 box office collection:
As of Day 4, Peddi is currently running across 1,203 shows. It’s a first Sunday and footfall is expected on June 7. As per the early morning shows’ collection, the film earned Rs 1.19 crore, at the time of publishing the story.
With these numbers, Peddi has crossed Rs Rs 126 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 150 crore. The film is also performing well overseas. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 193 crore.
Day-wise box office collection of Peddi in India:
Day 0- Rs 18.50 crore
Day 1- Rs 51 crore
Day 2- Rs 26.90 crore
Day 3- Rs 28.85 crore
Day 4- Rs 1.19 crore (as per early record)
Total- Rs 126 crore
Top Ten Worldwide Opening Days for the Telugu Film Industry are as follows:
Pushpa: The Rule: Rs. 256.50 crore
Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs. 199.25 crore
RRR: Rs. 190.00 crore
Kalki 2898 AD: Rs. 161.00 crore
Salaar: Rs. 143.25 crore
Devara: Rs. 131.25 crore
They Call Him OG: 2025 Rs. 129.25 crore
Saaho: Rs. 116.00 crore
Peddi: Rs. 112.75 crore
Adipurush: Rs. 104.50 crore
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The sports drama follows the journey of a spirited villager who uses sports to unite his community and defend its pride against powerful rivals. Alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye in key roles. With the weekend now underway, all eyes are on whether the film can sustain its momentum and continue its march toward the Rs 500 crore worldwide milestone.