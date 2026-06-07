Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan sports drama just Rs 8 crore way from entering Rs 200 crore club

Peddi box office collection day 4: The first Sunday looks promising as Ram Charan’s sports drama is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club. Check detailed report.





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Ram Charan (PC-Instagram)





Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s Peddi is continuing its strong run at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama was released on June 4 and received an excellent response from audiences right from its paid preview shows. The film earned Rs 18 crore from paid previews before collecting a massive Rs 51 crore on its opening day across 12,412 shows. On Day 2, Peddi added another Rs 26.90 crore to its tally. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3 from 9,019 shows, maintaining its momentum over the weekend.

What was the collection of the Hindi version on day 3?

Domestically, Peddi has grossed Rs 150 crore (approximately $1.16 billion). Telugu earned the highest collections at Rs 25.52 crore followed by Hindi at Rs 2.86 crore. Kannada earned Rs 0.17 crore and Tamil earned Rs 0.17 crore. In addition to Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Kapoor, and Boman Irani.

Peddi’s day 4 box office collection:

As of Day 4, Peddi is currently running across 1,203 shows. It’s a first Sunday and footfall is expected on June 7. As per the early morning shows’ collection, the film earned Rs 1.19 crore, at the time of publishing the story.

With these numbers, Peddi has crossed Rs Rs 126 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 150 crore. The film is also performing well overseas. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 193 crore.

Day-wise box office collection of Peddi in India:

Day 0- Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1- Rs 51 crore

Day 2- Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3- Rs 28.85 crore

Day 4- Rs 1.19 crore (as per early record)

Total- Rs 126 crore

Top Ten Worldwide Opening Days for the Telugu Film Industry are as follows:

Pushpa: The Rule: Rs. 256.50 crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs. 199.25 crore

RRR: Rs. 190.00 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs. 161.00 crore

Salaar: Rs. 143.25 crore

Devara: Rs. 131.25 crore

They Call Him OG: 2025 Rs. 129.25 crore

Saaho: Rs. 116.00 crore

Peddi: Rs. 112.75 crore

Adipurush: Rs. 104.50 crore