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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crashes Netflix in Pakistan, trends on No.1; content creator says release hote hi…

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crashes Netflix Pakistan: A video shared by Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui went viral, in which he claimed that audiences had been eagerly waiting for the film since midnight.

Dhurandhar 2 (PC: Twitter| Film poster)

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been making headlines ever since its release. The film created a massive stir at the box office and continues to set new records one after another. Reportedly, the movie has already collected more than Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. After its successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has now made its OTT debut globally on Netflix. Despite not being officially released in Pakistan, the Gulf countries, and China, the film has reportedly already been watched by millions and is currently topping streaming charts in Pakistan.

According to claims made by Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, Netflix in Pakistan allegedly crashed soon after the release of the film due to overwhelming demand. The craze for the espionage drama appears to be extremely high, especially as the story is set in Pakistan’s Lyari and revolves around the country’s politics and terrorism. Reports also suggest that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently trending at the No. 1 spot on the platform.

Netflix server crashes in Pakistan

Due to the overwhelming demand for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, reports surfaced claiming that Netflix servers in Pakistan had crashed. As soon as people began streaming the film, several users started reporting issues with the platform. Many claimed that the movie was either not playing properly or buffering continuously.

A video shared by Maviya Umer Farooqui also went viral on social media, in which he claimed that audiences had been eagerly waiting for the film since midnight. Maviya, who runs the Instagram page “@kaam_wali_baat,” was seen trying to play the film on Netflix, only for it to repeatedly pause and buffer. He insisted that the issue was not related to his internet connection, claiming his Wi-Fi was working perfectly fine.

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He captioned the video, “Pakistan Me Dhurandhar Movie Release Hogai Netflix Ka Server Crash Hogaya Movie Release Hotey hi Pak Reaction on Dhurandhar.” Additionally, several other users also reported server-related issues while attempting to stream the film.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 raw and uncut on OTT: List of extra scenes you’ll get to see

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Iqbal in pivotal roles.











