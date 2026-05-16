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Mamata Banerjee on party defectors after poll defeat: Will rebuilt Trinamool Congress, will paint damaged offices myself

She sternly told the leaders that those who wished to leave the party could do so. She also urged them to strengthen the organisation, submit area-wise reports, and refrain from public rhetoric.



TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting with party candidates, in Kolkata. (PTI image)

Mamata Banerjee meet: Following the defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again shown her ‘won’t-bow down’ attitude. This time, her target wasn’t outsiders, but her own people. On Friday, she held a meeting with defeated candidates and party workers in Kalighat. During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that those who wish to leave the party can do so. She added, “I won’t stop anyone. Those who stay with the party will prove to be pure gold.”

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee urged party workers to improve the condition of party offices. She said, “Paint the party offices and repair any broken parts. If necessary, I will paint the party offices myself.” Mamata further stated that many people are changing their stance and such individuals should leave the party. It is reported that during this meeting, Mamata Banerjee discussed the reasons for the electoral defeat with district-wise leaders.

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Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has asked all leaders to submit area-wise reports within seven days, detailing the reasons for the party’s election defeat and the areas where the organization has weakened. According to Trinamool sources, Banerjee has also directed them to initiate small-scale meetings and rallies to boost the morale of party workers. She has also directed them to compile a list of those displaced in the Kalighat area.

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In the meeting, Mamata Banerjee advised leaders to refrain from public rhetoric. She said, “Stop making inappropriate comments. What you say is being monitored. If you have a problem, let the party know first.” Regarding the election results, the Trinamool Congress has suffered a major setback this time. While the party had secured a landslide majority last time, the BJP has made significant gains this time. In the 294-seat assembly, the BJP won 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to just 80.











