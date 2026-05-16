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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Varun Chakaravarthy play tonight?

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans can reach the summit of the points table with a victory tonight against Ajinkya Rahane’s already eliminated Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Check the predicted playing XIs and full preview here

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have risen to top of IPL 2026 Points Table with 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns with 2nd placed Gujarat Titans in match number 60 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. While KKR are already out of contention for a spot in the play-offs, GT has the chance to go on top of the table if they register a victory tonight at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium.

Kolkata, currently placed 8th in the points table, are coming on the back of an one-sided loss against reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 days ago. In what was a must win game to keep their top 4 hopes alive, the 3-time champions succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat, courtesy of a brilliant century from RCB opener Virat Kohli, who remained not-out at 105 off 60 while chasing a target of 193.

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KKR did have some positives from match with Angkrish Raghuvanshi stepping up to score a commendable half-century while Rinku Singh amassed a quickfire 49 off 29. However, their bowling attack struggled big time with most of the bowlers, except Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi, conceding more than 10 runs in an over.

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The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will hope to make amends tonight and dent their opponents – Gujarat’s top 2 hopes. The Titans head into this match in supreme form, winning each of their last 5 matches, which has positioned them as the favorites to feature in the last 4 stages.

Most recently, Shubman Gill and co improved their net run-rate with a bumper 82-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 days ago to reach the summit of the table momentarily before RCB replaced them on the very next day.

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The 2022 champions have looked absolutely solid in the 2nd half of the IPL 2026 season and they will hope for it to continue as we run in to the business end of the cash-rich tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 60 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Saurabh Dubey.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026: When and Where to watch match no 60?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match number 60 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.











