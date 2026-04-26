Heatwave Alert: Extreme temperatures to grip Delhi-NCR, UP, Gujarat

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Heatwave Alert: Extreme temperatures to grip Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, alert issued for 32 districts in Uttar Pradesh; rainfall expected in…

IMD has issued a heatwave alert in several states across the country. According to the weather forecast, heatwave is likely to continue for a few more days.

Heatwave alert in India. File image

Major parts of India are in the grips of a heatwave with temperatures ranging between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius already. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for Northwest and Central India for the next two days, i.e., till April 28. The national capital on Saturday recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, which is significantly above the seasonal average.

Heatwave-like conditions are normally experienced in May and June, making their appearance in late April highly unusual. The change is striking compared to March, which was mild and pleasant, much like the lingering chill of February.

Heatwave regional impact

IMD has forecast the heatwave-like conditions to prevail over the Northwest, Central, and some southern parts of the country. States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave conditions in the northwestern parts, while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha are likely to be impacted by the heatwave. In southern states, the alert is for Kerala and Mahe.

Uttar Pradesh ‘s Prayagraj has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 45.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a severe heat alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh’s 32 districts. A heatwave warning has been issued for 32 districts, including Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pilibhit, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Shahjahanpur.

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Also Read: IMD Weather Update: Heatwave grips Delhi-NCR, Kerala on Orange alert, School timings revised in Jaipur, Jharkhand; Check state-wise updates

Rainfall expected

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) are likely to take place over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during April 26 to April 28. Rainfall also expected in Himachal Pradesh during April 28 to 30 and Uttarakhand on April 26 and during April 28 to April 30.

Meanwhile, Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh during April 27 to 30, Uttar Pradesh during April 28 to April 30, and Rajasthan during April 27th -29th April.

IMD issues guidelines for dealing with heatwave

The Met department has issued guidelines to avoid heatstroke in the rising temperatures. Here are some of the things to keep in mind:

Avoid sun exposure from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Drink water regularly, even when you do not feel thirsty.

Wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes.

Use hats, umbrellas, goggles, and proper footwear to protect from the harsh rays of the sun.

Keep a damp cloth on your head and neck during outdoor work.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Delhi temperature

On Saturday, Delhi reeled under its first citywide heatwave of the season, temperatures reaching 42.8 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 degrees above normal. Four out of five key weather stations met the criteria set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for declaring a heatwave across the city.

IMD has predicted a shift in heatwave conditions from April 29 onwards, when Easterly winds may bring moisture, cloud cover, and thunderstorms could develop, and temperatures may drop by 2–4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, light rain, gusty winds (up to 50 kmph), and thunderstorms are expected between April 27 and 29, offering partial relief.

AQI also takes a hit

As the heat intensified, Delhi’s air quality worsened too. The Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 243, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Pollution levels are expected to remain poor through Sunday, adding to the discomfort.

Also Read: Heatwave alert: El Niño likely to bring scorching heat in May-June this year; Would we be able to cope with it?











