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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rahul Chahar IN, Noor Ahmed OUT, MS Dhoni may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for CSK vs GT clash in IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Read the full story to know more.



GT vs CSK IPL 2026 predicted playing XI

Another big day for cricket fans as there will be a double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, on Sunday, April 26th. The first match of the day, will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The second game of the day will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow.

Let’s discuss the first match of the day, which will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sides grabbed the pace of the tournament and started winning matches. Speaking about their last match, which was played against Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings showcased a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians as their star batter, Sanju Samson, fired up Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack as he scored an unbeaten 101 runs off 54 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 187. In bowling, Akeal Hosein also played a crucial role for CSK as a ‘Impact player’, he took four wickets for CSK and helped their side to won by 103 runs.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans (GT), played their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they suffered a 5-wicket. Despite a smashing century, Sai Sudharsan’s knock couldn’t help his side to win the match. Speaking about Sai Sudharsan’s innings, he scored 100 runs for GT off 58 balls. Sai Sudharsan’s innings includes, 11 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 172.

This match will be important for both teams. If Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wins, it will help them to move forward in the tournament and make their chances stronger for the qualification race for the tournament. Meanwhile, if Gujarat Titans win this match, they will surpass Delhi Capitals and secure the sixth spot in the points table with 8 points.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match no. 37 Probable playing 11

Let’s see the likely playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), SN Khan, S Dubey, Dewald Brevis, J Overton, A Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, AJ Hosein

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 37 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details











