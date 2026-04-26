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Michael Box Office Collection Day 2: King of Pops film gains strong momentum in India amid mixed reviews, earns over Rs…

The Michael Jackson biopic witnessed a significant uptick in collections on its second day in India. While reviews remain mixed, the film is drawing more viewers, indicating increasing interest among King of Pop’s die-hard admirers.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 2: King of Pop’s film gains strong momentum in India amid mixed reviews, earns over Rs…

The biographical drama based on Michael Jackson is gradually gaining attention at the Indian box office. Released on April 23, the film opened to mixed reactions but continues to draw audiences due to curiosity around the legendary pop icon. The casting of Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson has also added to the buzz. While the opening day numbers were modest, the second day trend shows a positive shift. Viewers seem more willing to explore the film as word spreads, which is helping it build momentum in theatres across key cities.

How much did Michael earn on Day 2?

As per Sacnilk, on its second day, the film collected around Rs 5.10 crore which is a noticeable rise from its opening day earnings of about Rs 3.70 crore. This jump reflects nearly 37 percent growth. With paid previews adding Rs 1.70 crore the total India gross now stands above Rs 12 crore while the net collection has crossed Rs 10 crore. The numbers suggest that audience turnout improved, especially in metro locations.

How is the King of Pop’s biopic performing against other releases?

The film is holding steady despite competition from titles like Ginny Weds Sunny 2, Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It has managed to attract a section of moviegoers who are interested in musical dramas and biographical storytelling. Compared to some new Hindi releases, its performance is considered stable.

Also read: Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson biopic beats Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla in India – Check detailed report

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The outstanding response of Michael on worldwide front

The Michael Jackson biopic is seeing massive success at the global box office with total earnings reaching around $206.4 million which is approximately Rs 1,728 crore. The film has set new benchmarks by going past the opening figures of Straight Outta Compton which earned about Rs 504 crore and Bohemian Rhapsody which collected around Rs 427 crore.

Its opening day alone brought in $39.5 million or nearly Rs 331 crore making it the biggest opening ever for a biopic. With this the film has also overtaken Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan which had an opening of around Rs 276 crore.

What is the film about?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan the film traces the rise of King of Pop from his early career to becoming a global sensation. It captures key milestones including the success of Thriller, Billie Jean, Bad and major moments that shaped his journey. The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Also read: Michael Movie: Amid biopic buzz, new sexual abuse claims against the King of Pop surface as four siblings come forward

Story Highlights

Day 2 collection reaches around Rs 5.10 crore showing strong growth

Total India net collection crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Film remains steady despite mixed reviews and competition

Audience interest grows due to Michael Jackson’s global appeal

The Michael Jackson biopic is showing upward movement at the Indian box office after a slow start. With better collections on day two and rising curiosity among audiences the film is expected to maintain a stable run in the coming days.











