Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, dies at 85 in Chennai; Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin express grief

Condolences have been pouring in from across the Tamil film industry and political circles after the passing of Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani at the age of 85 in Chennai.





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Ajoth Kumar mother passes away (PC: Twitter)





Tamil actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar is mourning a personal loss after his mother, Mohini Mani, passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai on Saturday morning. According to reports, she had been unwell due to age-related health issues before her death. The news has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans, members of the film industry, and political leaders who expressed grief over the passing of the actor’s mother.

Reports from sources including Polimer News and Cinema Vikatan confirmed the development, noting that Mohini Mani’s passing comes just three years after the death of her husband, P. Subramaniam, also known as PS Mani, who died in March 2023 at the same age of 85. The coincidence of both parents passing away at the same age has been widely noted in reports.

*This copy is getting updated.*