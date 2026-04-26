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Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match No 38 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of LSG vs KKR in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.



LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 live-streaming details

One more weekend of entertainment for cricket fans, there will be two matches will be played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans and the second match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow.

Both teams disappointed their fans in the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played seven matches in the tournament, winning one match out of them. Kolkata Knight Riders hold the last spot in the points table with 3 points. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they finally got their first victory in the tournament. KKR defeated them by 4 wickets. Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy played a crucial role for KKR to win their first match against Rajasthan Royals.

Well, let’s talk about their opponents, who didn’t have a good tournament. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played seven matches in the tournament, winning two games out of them. LSG are just above than KKR in the points table. If they faced a defeat against KKR in today’s match, they will be at the bottom of the points table. Let’s discuss their performance in the tournament. LSG played their last match against Rajasthan Royals, where they suffered a defeat by a big margin of 40 runs. LSG showcased a brilliant bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals. But, they failed to deliver the same as in chasing the target and got humiliated by Rajasthan Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match no. 38 Probable playing 11

Let’s see the likely playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

MR Marsh, A Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C), AK Markram, Nicholas Pooran, M Shami, Mohsin Khan, D Singh, Mayank Yadav, P Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, C Green, Rovman Powell, RK Singh, AS Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 will take place on Sunday, April 26.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 38 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Also Read: LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…











