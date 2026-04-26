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Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ashu Reddy lands in Rs 9.35 crore marriage promise controversy, threatens legal action

A new controversy has surrounded Ashu Reddy after allegations surfaced involving a large financial claim tied to a marriage promise. The matter has escalated quickly, with the television personality reportedly preparing to take legal action in response.

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ashu Reddy lands in Rs 9.35 crore marriage promise controversy, threatens legal action

A major controversy has surfaced around television personality Ashu Reddy who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss Telugu. A complaint has been filed in Hyderabad that has placed her at the centre of serious financial and relationship allegations involving a claimed amount of Rs 9.35 crore. The case has drawn public attention because it mixes personal claims with large monetary transactions. Police have now registered a case and started examining the details while the actress has reacted strongly to the allegations on social media.

What is the case against Ashu Reddy?

The complaint was filed by a man named Satyanarayana, who stated that his son, an NRI software engineer living in London, met Ashu Reddy in 2018. According to the complaint, the relationship between them grew over time and a marriage promise was allegedly made. Based on this trust, it is claimed that the complainant’s son spent a large sum of money over several years, which included luxury purchases and property investments.

What are the financial allegations?

The complaint mentions that the spending included expensive items like high-end cars, nearly 5 kg of gold and multiple flats. These properties were reportedly registered in the actress’s name. The complainant also alleged that around Rs 50 lakh was taken by the actress’s sister, which was never returned. The total financial impact claimed in the case is estimated at Rs 9.35 crore, which has made the matter more serious.

How did police respond to the complaint?

Police officials in Hyderabad confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway. According to senior officers the situation initially appeared to be a relationship dispute but the scale of financial transactions changed the nature of the case. Authorities have stated that more time is needed to verify documents and statements before drawing any conclusions.

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Meanwhile, Ashu Reddy has responded through social media where she warned against spreading false information. She stated that any unapproved or misleading news about her would lead to strict legal action. However she has not released a detailed public statement addressing the specific allegations so far.

Who Is Ashu Reddy?

Ashu Reddy is a well known personality in Telugu entertainment who gained wide popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu. She has built a strong fan base through her work on television as well as her active presence on social media. Over the years she has also been associated with a few controversies in the media which she has denied.

She participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019 and later returned for Bigg Boss Non-Stop in 2022 which further increased her visibility among audiences. Apart from reality shows her television journey includes co-hosting the game show Happy Days and appearing in popular programs like Jabardasth, Comedy Stars, Start Music, and Cash.











