‘You could marry Parineeti Chopra only because you were party’s Rajya Sabha member’: AAP to Raghav

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You could marry Parineeti Chopra only because you were partys Rajya Sabha member: AAP to Raghav

Chadha stated that he left a career as a Chartered Accountant to enter politics and became a founding member of the party, where he dedicated 15 years to the organization, nurturing it with his “blood, sweat, and tears.”

(Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

New Delhi: Amidst a political rift that has delivered its biggest blow to date to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a war of words has reached a fever pitch between the party—led by Arvind Kejriwal—and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, reports www.livehindustan.com. While Chadha—who announced his split from the AAP parliamentary party on Friday—is currently lashing out at his former party, the party, in turn, is portraying him as a “traitor” while recounting the favours it had bestowed upon him. In a surprising turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party has even gone so far as to claim credit for Raghav Chadha’s marriage to Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav Chadha Releases Another Video Message

On Monday, Raghav Chadha released another video message explaining once again the reasons behind his momentous decision. Chadha stated that he left a career as a Chartered Accountant to enter politics and became a founding member of the party. He dedicated 15 years to the organization, nurturing it with his “blood, sweat, and tears.” He asserted that the party’s internal atmosphere has now turned toxic and that it has fallen into the clutches of a few corrupt individuals who are working not for the nation’s welfare, but solely for their own personal gain. Chadha outlined the three options available to him: quitting politics entirely, remaining within the party to attempt to rectify the situation, or channelling his energy into positive politics.

Also Read: ‘Ghayal Hoon Isliye Ghatak Hoon’: Raghav Chadha tears into AAP allegations with Dhurandhar reference: Watch Video

Analogy To Changing Jobs

Drawing an analogy to changing jobs when the work environment becomes hostile, Chadha remarked, “If the atmosphere at your workplace turns toxic—if you are obstructed from performing your duties, if your hard work is suppressed, and if you are silenced—how can you possibly function effectively? In such a scenario, it is always better to change your workplace.”

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Also Read: Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way’

His Marriage Was Possible Only Because He Was AAP Rajya Sabha Member: Saurabh

Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed credit for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s marriage on behalf of his party, remarking that had Chadha not been made a Member of the Rajya Sabha, no one would have given him the time of day. Bhardwaj stated, “If you simply wanted to leave the party, you could have done so; people wouldn’t have hurled abuses at you. The reason you are facing such vitriol is that you betrayed the very party that gave you everything—including the opportunity for your marriage today. Your marriage became possible solely because you were appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha; otherwise, nobody would have paid you any attention. Regardless of whatever grievances you may have harbored against the party, you engaged in a full-blown conspiracy. You dismantled and poached the entire team. No matter how many justifications you offer, the public is entirely justified in the criticism and abuse they are directing at you.” It is worth noting that Raghav and actress Parineeti tied the knot in September 2023.











