Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway





Jabalpur cruise accident: In a shocking development from Madhya Pradesh, a cruise ship carrying tourists suddenly sank in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, causing widespread panic in the area. As per local media reports, around 35 to 40 people were aboard the cruise at the time of the accident. Authorities have confirmed that four people have died in the incident, while more than 15 passengers have been rescued. Several others remain missing, with teams from the NDRF and SDRF continuing rescue and relief operations. Here are all the details you need to know about the Jabalpur cruise accident.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when a cruise carrying around 35–40 tourists was on a tour of the Bargi Dam and suddenly began to sink. Locals alerted the police after hearing distress calls, and CSP Anjul Ayak Mishra reached the spot with his team.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately with the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams. According to CSP Mishra, four fatalities have been reported so far, while more than 15 people have been saved. Search operations are still underway, and senior police and administrative officials remain present at the site.





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