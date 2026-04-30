WATCH: Virat Kohli smashes five consecutive fours in Rabada’s over, creates history in IPL, becomes…

Home

Sports

WATCH: Virat Kohli smashes five consecutive fours in Rabadas over, creates history in IPL, becomes…

Virat Kohli smashes five back-to-back fours in Kagiso Rabada’s over and script history in IPL. Take a look and read the full story.

Virat Kohli achieves new milestone in IPL

The match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as the winner of the game will move closer to the tournament.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match no. 42 playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethall began the innings and fired up against Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack. Jacob Bethell smashed a great boundary in the first over of the match off Mohammed Siraj’s over.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli smashes five fours in Kagiso Rabada’s over

Meanwhile, in the next over, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, showcased a great batting performance against Gujarat Titans, as he smashed five back-to-back fours off Kagiso Rabada’s over and helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to give a good start.

Virat Kohli creates history in IPL

After this impressive batting performance, Virat Kohli achieved a great record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Virat Kohli became a first player to score 8000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. Virat Kohli holds the top spot. Meanwhile, legendary players Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hold the second and third position on the list.

Also Read: Good news for Virat Kohli, RCB star break Rohit Sharma’s HUGE record on his birthday, he will become…











