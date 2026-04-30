Drishyam 3 Teaser reactions: Mohanlal fans react to edge-of-the-seat thriller, say Mind blown…

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Drishyam 3 Teaser reactions: Mohanlals fans react to edge-of-the-seat thriller, say Mind blown…

Drishyam 3 teaser, with 2.5 million views, begins with Mohanlal aka Georgekutty, talking about his simple life with his family. An unwanted guest enters their life and changes everything. Check reactions from netizens.

Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC: YouTube)

The much-awaited teaser of Drishyam 3 was released on April 29 and has already created excitement among fans. The teaser hints at a darker storyline, with Mohanlal’s character, Georgekutty, looking back on his past decisions while feeling as if someone is constantly watching him. The 1-minute-50-second teaser, which has crossed 2.5 million views, begins with Georgekutty talking about his simple life with his family before an “unwanted guest” entered their lives and threatened to destroy everything. As the teaser progresses, he reflects on the struggles he faced and the actions he took to protect his family. The video also hints at bigger plans and dangers ahead. Glimpses of Georgekutty’s wife and daughters are also shown in the teaser.

Soon after its release, fans praised the teaser on social media. One user wrote, “Mind-blowing teaser, can’t wait to watch the movie,” while another called it an “engaging teaser.”

A look at the reactions on Drishyam 3’s teaser:

The part I loved about #Drishyam3 teaser is it reveals nothing yet creates tension & a sense of fear especially the last line, “ഇപ്പോൾ പേടിയ..സാരെ” Now who was he talking to?? #Drishyam3teaser #Mohanlal#Patriot pic.twitter.com/bWIRlkAIly — Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) April 29, 2026

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#Drishyam3teaser#Drishyam3 Simple teaser . Feels like a Precap of D1 and D2 But. Georgekutty(mohanlal’s character) himself says he is scared ,,, then. Banger Incoming — Aegon George (@AGeorge34265) April 29, 2026

Watch the teaser of Drishyam 3:

Earlier on Monday, actor Mohanlal took to his X account to share the teaser release date. Along with the announcement, a new poster was also unveiled. The poster shows his popular character Georgekutty holding farming tools, adding to the mystery around the film.

Also Read: You won’t believe what actress Bhagyalakshmi said about Mohanlal, called him…for…

The shooting of the film began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak welcomes baby girl with wife Shivaleeka Oberoi

The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013 and the second part in 2021. The success of Drishyam also saw it being remade in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ‘Drishyam 3’ will be released in theatres worldwide on May 21.











