Kangana Ranaut has a sharp ear for music Music composer Aman Pant on getting creative freedom in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Exclusive

Composer Aman Pant offers a glimpse into the making of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, discussing his collaboration with Kangana Ranaut and director Manoj Tapadia. He also reflects on creating the film’s emotionally resonant score that brought its music to life.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/aman-pant-interview-bharat-bhhagya-viddhaata-music-composer-working-with-kangana-ranaut-8454759/ Copy









Aman Pant on composing Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s movie music (PC: Instagram)





Music has the power to shape how audiences experience a story. It can elevate emotion, deepen meaning, and sometimes become as memorable as the characters themselves. In Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the music plays a crucial role in amplifying a narrative rooted in identity, humanity, resilience, and the often-overlooked contributions of everyday people. At the heart of this musical journey is composer Aman Pant, one of India’s most versatile and acclaimed music composers, known for seamlessly moving between films, advertising, and global projects. His latest work in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata reflects a thoughtful balance of emotional depth and storytelling, supporting a film that seeks to shine a light on unsung heroes and the spirit of ordinary Indians.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, composer Aman Pant opens up about his collaboration with Kangana Ranaut, his association with director Manoj Tapadia, and the approach behind crafting music that seamlessly blends with the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata narrative. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the bravery of doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.

Working with Kangana Ranaut’s vision for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Aman Pant says one of the most rewarding aspects of the project was the creative freedom and mutual understanding he shared with Kangana Ranaut throughout the filmmaking process in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The composer shared, “Working with Kangana ma’am was really nice as she understands the film and, you know, she was also the producer of the film. I think she gave us a lot of freedom to compose music.” Another point which he highlighted was that they were aligned, and revealed Kangana had a very good ear for music. “She was absolutely in sync with the script and the film, so the experience was really nice.”

‘No song is bigger than the story”: Aman Pant

For Aman Pant, composing music for a film like Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata requires complete immersion in the story and an understanding that music must always serve the narrative. Aman Pant says, “As a composer it is very important to understand that any music, anything, is not bigger than the story. As composers, we need to be part of the story. We need to feel like we are part of the story, and the songs have to be part of the storytelling.” With this kind of film, which was based on realistic incidents and was a very real film, the songs had to be treated the same way. The songs had to take the story ahead. He tried doing that. The songs had to translate human emotions, which was very important for him

From advertising collaborations to a feature film with Manoj Tapadia

Looking back, Aman Pant describes his journey with director Manoj Tapadia as one that began more than a decade ago in the advertising world and eventually came into full circle with this film. Aman Pant said, “I have known Manoj sir for the last maybe 10-12 years. When I came to Mumbai in 2013, one of my first big advertising collaborations was with Manoj sir. We did an ad for Samrat Atta at that time which went viral on the internet. Coincidentally, that ad was directed by Manoj sir, the lyrics were written by him, the music was composed by me, and I also sang that jingle.” Manoj Tapadia had told him, “When I directed my film, you would do the music.” Eventually, it happened and they worked together on his first film.

Recording sessions with Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh

Interestingly, some of the film’s most important recordings happened while Aman Pant was travelling overseas, making the experience both unique and memorable. Aman Pant shared, “I was travelling. This happened a little late. I was travelling to Greece. The recordings with Shreya ji, Sukhwinder Singh, and all the other people happened remotely on Zoom call because I was in Greece. I was there for my spiritual master’s trip and a meditation retreat.

It was nice because I was in what you can say a spiritual bliss at that time in Greece. We recorded the songs and it was a tremendous feeling for me. Shreya ji singing my song, Sukhwinder Singh singing my song, it was a very special experience.” According to him, everyone sang from their heart and believed in the film and its songs. In the movie, Sukhwinder Singh sang the title track of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Shreya Ghoshal sang Nabz Nabz, both composed by Aman Pant.

‘Kaun Hai Bharat Ka Bhaagya’: Working on a different musical approach

Among all the compositions in the film, Aman Pant identifies the title track as the one that requires a distinctly different creative lens and musical treatment. Aman Pant says, “Actually, if you see the song ‘Kaun Hai Bharat Ka Bhaagya,’ the title track, that scene was a little different from the rest of the film. Otherwise, we see people hiding in the hospital and the terrorists taking over. But that was the only scene where we see people deciding to do something. They say, ‘We’ll also push back.’ Not that they could fight guns, but they could use their intelligence and courage. So that song was a little different. It was actually the gist of the film.

‘Kaun Hai Bharat Ka Bhhagya Viddhaata,

Jo dikhta toh hai, par nazar nahi aata.’

He further explained that the film is about unsung heroes – the everyday people who come to our homes, the cleaners, sweepers, and those doing these jobs that are extremely important but often do not receive the recognition they deserve. That’s why this song needs a different creative lens. That is why it sounds different from the rest of the soundtrack. That sequence itself was very different in the film. Kangana had a very strong belief in that song, and he is thankful to her for this.

‘Movie’s score or song has to be part of the film’: Aman Pant

Aman Pant believes the most effective film scores are often the ones audiences don’t consciously notice because they are seamlessly woven into the storytelling. Aman Pant explained that “Any score or song has to be part of the film. The score can’t go over the film. It can’t overpass the film. It has to be part of the movie. Any good score is considered good when it accentuates certain emotions, because that is the job of the score. But at the same point in time, it is not shouting out loud. It has to be in sync with the film. When people don’t hear the score, I think that means it’s a great score. When people say it’s a good film, then the score has done its job. The purpose of the score is to accentuate the emotions on the screen.”

As a composer, he needed to understand where to give silence and where the music should enter. The timing of the music was very important in the cinema. Scoring was a different thing, and he loved scoring a lot. He loved both composing songs and creating scores. If he was part of the story himself, everything would flow organically and naturally. But for that, every creative person working on the film had to believe in the film, had to feel the film, and had to feel the emotions happening on screen. If he felt those emotions, by default they would flow into his music.

For Aman Pant, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was more than just another film project – it was a creative journey built on trust and a deep emotional connection to the story.